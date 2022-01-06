Mansory's Stallone GTS Looks Like the Vitamin C Supplement Doctors Would Recommend

The Ferrari 812 GTS is definitely last year’s news when it comes to Mansory, as they have already tuned a few examples. Nonetheless, the latest one is also the flashiest, at least when it comes to the paint and upholstery color.
Dubbed the Stallone GTS, just like the ones that preceded it, the tuned open-top Ferrari has an orange paint finish and comes with a familiar body kit. The parts, which were made of carbon fiber, include the typical flics at both ends, front and rear bumper attachments, and bigger side skirts.
Due to its size, the Mansory-branded wing, mounted on the trunk lid, remains the most controversial part of the build. For the wheels, they chose a set of Y-spoke forged alloys, finished in black, and decorated with orange accents to go with the wild looks of this Italian supercar.
Looking like it spent too much time in the tanning booth, the cockpit sports even more orange. The lively shade bedecks the seats, dashboard panel, steering wheel, and door cards, and is slightly contrasted by the white accents. Custom floor mats that display the tuner’s logo and more Mansory branding can be seen throughout the interior.
Like their previous 812 GTS projects, this one is also more powerful than stock. The output and torque, which have dropped the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time to 2.8 seconds and have increased the top speed to 214 mph (345 kph), are rated at 818 hp (830 ps / 610 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm). The extra oomph was achieved by tuning the ECU, and installing a new sports exhaust system.
By comparison, this model is offered with 789 hp (800 ps / 588 kW) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) straight from the factory, with the 6.5-liter V12 engine rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just a little under 3.0 seconds, and up over 211 mph (340 kph).
