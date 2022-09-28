Ferrari SP51 Will Make You See Red, It's Actually Rosso Pasionale, and a One-Off

Ferrari has just unveiled its latest one-off, the SP51. It is a roadster that is based on the 812 GTS, but comes with several distinctive features, as it was designed around its owner's requirements. Its price has not been disclosed, but you can bet your lunch money on the fact that it is significantly more expensive than an 812 GTS.
The undisclosed owner of the vehicle wanted a front-engined V12 roadster that comes with a design that nobody else could display. It took quite a bit of work, but Ferrari's Styling Center, headed by Flavio Manzoni, designed the vehicle using the layout, chassis, and engine of the 812 GTS, but with a modified body. While the name of the client is not mentioned, Ferrari has disclosed that he is a leading collector of Ferrari cars and that he is based in Taiwan.
The first thing that you may notice is the lack of a roof, along with the white and blue livery that was inspired by a 1955 Ferrari 410 S. The color that was selected for this one-off is called Rosso Passionale, and it is a three-layer paintwork. In this case, a custom shade was developed to suit the owner's preference, and it looks fabulous in the photos. Sadly, we may never see this vehicle in the real world, so we will not know for sure.
Second, the vehicle comes with a set of headlights that were designed for it, as well as dedicated wheels, which have carbon fiber wind profiles on each spoke, as well as a diamond-cut finish on their forward-facing section.
The third striking element of the vehicle is its transverse, carbon-fiber wing that is folded over the two carbon fiber elements behind the seats. The idea behind this look was to make the viewer think of Ferrari's 1960s Sports Prototypes.
Since the vehicle is a one-off, the interior is also personalized to a deep degree. The owner did not go for anything too crazy and selected to have Rosso Passionale Alcántara as the main color, complete with the white and blue stripes seen on the outside, which are featured either in the form of stitching or on ornaments inside. The door panels come with blue Kvadrat inserts with white cross-stitching, for example, but there are also glossy carbon fiber trim pieces.
Ferrari did not mention any technical modifications from the 812 GTS platform for this one-off, but the company did explain that the process takes around two years, and that it gets the client involved in a way that is not comparable to a conventional bespoke process.
Sounds like a dream come true, all you have to do now is to get that billion-dollar idea, turn it into reality, and then you can become a Ferrari collector who orders a one-off. It is easier to write the plan than to achieve it, though, but let us keep our minds open.
