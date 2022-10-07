Alec Monopoly Reveals He's Getting a Ferrari Purosangue, Builds It Online

Ferrari revealed its latest model, the Purosangue, a month ago and there seems to be quite a lot of interest in it. Famous street artist Alec Monopoly just revealed he’s ordering one, too.
Soon, there will be a new Ferrari in Alec Monopoly’s garage. The famous New York street artist just took to social media to share he’s buying a Ferrari Purosangue.
The short video shared on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 6, shows him on the official website’s online configurator. He wrote on top of it that he's "building my new baby," tagging both the official Ferrari page and a Washington dealership, which is where he'll probably send it. According to the summary shown in the short clip, he went for the Rosso Scuderia paint work, with Cerchio Forgiato Diamond gloss wheels, and yellow brake calipers.
He selected the standard seats, with Cuoio leather, and floor mats with embroidered logos in the same Cuoio shade.
Introduced in mid-September, the not-an-SUV Purosangue is described by the Maranello brand as a "four-door" car. It also comes with only four seats and displays an exotic design.
When it comes to its powertrain, the Purosangue has a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine under the hood, good for 715 horsepower (725 ps) at 7,750 revs per minute and a torque of 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) at 6,260 rpm, delivered to both axles via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Since it comes from the Maranello brand, you can’t expect the Purosangue to be anything but fast. It can whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed advertised at 193 mph (311 kph).
This isn’t the first Ferrari that Alec has. He already owns a red F8 Spider and has also shared several posts showing a red Ferrari Testarossa, as you can see attached below. So, the Purosangue will feel right at home when it will be delivered in the second part of 2023.
