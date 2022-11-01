autoevolution
Ferrari Gets Its Hands on the Lamborghini Huracan STO, Tests the Hell Out of It at Fiorano

1 Nov 2022, 10:06 UTC
It is certainly not uncommon for automakers to study what the competition has to offer, but it’s not every day that we get to see Ferrari test something made by Lamborghini.
In this instance, the Prancing Horse got its hands on the Lamborghini Huracan STO. The Raging Bull’s supercar was seen being thrown into corners very aggressively at Fiorano, which is Ferrari’s private racetrack, likely by an engineer or test driver.

Shot by Varryx, the video made its way to the web a few days ago, and pops more questions rather than answering them. So, why was Ferrari testing the heck out of the Huracan STO? First, we have to remind ourselves that they don’t have a direct rival to its likes. Sure, we can consider the F8 Tributo as an alternative, but it is not that track-focused, nor extreme on twisty roads, despite boasting more oomph.

Thus, a natural explanation might be that Ferrari is looking to fill the void left by the 488 Pista with a more aggressive take on the F8 Tributo. But is that really the case? You see, both the F8 Tributo and F8 Spider might be dropped subsequent to the introduction of the 296 GTB, with its hybrid drivetrain, so there is nothing certain when it comes to a more track-focused version of the supercar.

Now, on a related note, Lamborghini also got their chance to put a Ferrari through its paces earlier this year. Back then, they bought an SF90, and drove it around the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese to learn some of its electrifying secrets, perhaps using that knowledge to develop the successor to the Aventador, which will sport a PHEV drivetrain, just like the aforementioned Ferrari. Guess every car manufacturer is a peeping Tom when it comes to seeing what the competition has in store.

