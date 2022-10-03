AntiShanty Rooftop Dwelling Is a Rooftop Tent That Doubles as a Cargo Box

Rooftop tents are a cost-effective solution for people exploring nature and only needing a place to spend the night in the wilderness. AntiShanty goes a step further by allowing people to pack a lot more than just a mattress.
If you already have a capable off-roader, you probably considering a trailer as a contraption holding you back. Indeed, you only need a place to sleep most of the time. You can pack everything else in the trunk. That’s why rooftop tents are pretty popular, especially as they can be installed on top of any vehicle, including a Porsche sportscar.
AntiShanty takes this concept and makes it much more helpful by providing additional cargo space to the rooftop tent. AntiShanty Rooftop Dwelling has solid aluminum walls, which make a thermally isolated interior fit for year-round camping. It packs 28 cubic feet (793 liters) of cargo space to pack everything you need on your trip. This is more than an average mid-size SUV’s trunk and even the biggest cargo boxes. The best part is that you can turn the cargo box into a living space in less than 60 seconds.
The Rooftop Dwelling (RTD) is still a work in progress at the time, so it’s sure to evolve further, but the concept sounds and looks compelling even now. Its shape is rather utilitarian, but we’re sure it will evolve into something more aerodynamical over time. It’s also rather massive on top of the Toyota 4Runner, as seen in the pictures. Still, the AntiShanty RTD packs a full-size bed and plenty of cargo space inside.
AntiShanty built the Rooftop Dwelling with one rectangular and two triangular walls that drop down after the roof is popped open. This creates an all-aluminum shelter with isolated rigid walls designed for four-season camping. The aircraft-aluminum construction keeps weight at a minimum. However, the prototype is still twice as heavy as the regular soft-top tents, at 300 lbs (136 kg). This can pose problems for certain vehicles, especially when you factor in cargo weight and people sleeping inside.
Unless AntiShanty optimizes the RTD for less weight, you’d need a robust platform rack to carry the box. The company is also considering offering a non-cargo version of the tent, which would be smaller and lighter. Another problem is that the Rooftop Dwelling is quite expensive, at $10,000, which might put off many people. Nevertheless, AntiShanty wants to start deliveries next year, and interested parties can already reserve their RTD with a $1,000 deposit.
