Would You Buy Hennessey's VelociRaptor 400 Instead of the Stock Ford Bronco Raptor?

If you said ‘yes’ to the question popped in the title, then you have come to the right place, as the pictured VelociRaptor 400 is for sale.
Hennessey has it listed on its official website here, with an undisclosed asking price. Nonetheless, if you must know how much they are asking for it, then they will tell you upon reaching out to them.
Sporting a Cactus Gray exterior color, this Ford Bronco has nothing to do with the range-topping Raptor, Nonetheless, it is just as powerful, despite packing the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, as the engine has been significantly upgraded by the Lone Star State tuner.
Thanks to the upgraded heat exchanger, high-flow air filtration, tuned exhaust system, and new software, it is capable of producing 400 hp (406 ps / 298 kW) at 5,700 rpm and 503 lb-ft (682 Nm) of torque at 3,900 rpm. By comparison, the stock lump develops 315 hp (319 ps / 235 kW) and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) on regular fuel, and 330 hp (335 ps / 246 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) on premium gasoline.
Besides the special color, and the power boost, the VelociRaptor 400 features new front and rear bumps, and pod fog lamps. It rides on 18-inch wheels made by Hennessey, including the spare one, which were shod in 35-inch off-road tires. Front and rear leveling kit, the typical badging all around, serial numbered plaque in the engine bay, and embroidered headrests inside are part of the makeover.
Production of the Ford Bronco VelociRaptor 400 is capped at 200 units for 2022, and each one is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. So, how much should it cost in order for you to buy it, considering that the 2022 Bronco Raptor has an MSRP of $68,500? The ‘Base’ model, with its 2.3-liter EcoBoost making 275 hp on regular fuel, can be had from $31,300.
