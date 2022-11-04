Meet Godzilla the Campulance, Once a Fire Ambulance Now a Motorhome With a Roof Deck

We do see people changing their way of living to either RVs, shipping containers, trailer houses, and whatnot. It is not so often that we see people living in vehicles designed to be something else than tiny houses.
This specific build was once a fire rescue ambulance, a 1997 Freightliner FL70 MPV by Road Rescue Inc. Now it is called “Godzilla the campulance”, fully DIY-ed by Grant, who works as a staff technical illustrator at Tesla Motors. The ambulance has a Caterpillar 3126 diesel engine and Allison five-speed transmission.
The interior has a luxurious feeling with the wood and black color palettes. A wall and a miniature door separate the front side of the van from the rest of it. The lighting inside is given by the many LED lights on the ceiling. The middle LED lights are purple, while the ones on the side are warm white, adding a small touch of coziness.
Grant designed the kitchen by adding a copper sink and a massive wood countertop treated with a shiny coating, which adds a high-end touch, but it is also practical since it protects the wood from destroying it. The cabinets have a lot of storage underneath that keeps all the water tanks and other stuff that can be accessed from the outside and an AC unit.
He kept all the original cabinetry in what is now called the living room, which offers a lot of storage space. He also DIY-ed two sofa benches with storage space underneath one of them. The small table in the middle is placed on a boat pedestal, which can be dropped down and transformed into a sleeping place. When the back cushions of the sofas are taken out and placed in the middle, together they make a 60x80-inch (152x203 cm) queen-size bed.
The top side of the motorhome was converted into a roof deck measuring 8x8 ft (2.4x2.4 m). Next to the deck, Grant added three solar panels totaling 600 watts. The price that he had to pay for the fire rescue ambulance was $25,000 (€25,348), but he ended up paying only $10,000 (€10,139) and giving up his precious 1971 Ford Ranchero car.
