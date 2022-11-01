autoevolution
Thor's 2023 Windsport Motorhome Is Fit for a King, Has All the Comforts of Home

1 Nov 2022
The 2023 Thor Windsport is great for full-time living. It comes with all the comforts of home, featuring a spacious interior packed with amenities. This Class A motorhome also offers storage galore, so you don't have to worry about overpacking.
The Windsport is based on a Ford F-53 chassis, and it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. The motorhome has four unique floor plans that offer all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay. We're going to look at the 34R, which comes with a huge living room that includes theater seating and a sofa bed, a spacious bedroom with a king-size bed, and a fully-equipped kitchen.

Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the new model, which measures 36 ft (10.9 meters) in length. This RV is already pretty spacious. However, it gets even roomier when the slide-out is fully extended. At the front of the vehicle, you get a cozy living room that features a sofa bed. There's a TV mounted above it, so people can watch from the theatre seats positioned across the sofa bed.

Above the cockpit area is a drop-down bunk bed that can sleep two travelers in comfort. Another sleeping space can be found a few steps ahead. That's where the dinette is. This area has several cabinets, two seats with built-in storage, and a table that drops down to make a bed.

The kitchen can be found next to the dinette. It features a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a large double sink, a convection microwave, generous countertops, and a residential refrigerator. It also has numerous drawers and cabinets, so you can store away the cookware.

Then you have the bathroom, which includes a large shower and plenty of storage space. Inside, you'll see a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a standard toilet as well. At the rear is the bedroom, which can be accessed even when the slide-out is not in place. There's a space that can be used either for your clothes or for a stackable washer and dryer. It all depends on every individual's preferences.

The bedroom also comes with a king-size bed, a TV with storage underneath, six drawers, and a generous wardrobe. Check out the clip down below to see what the 2023 Thor Windsport 34R is all about.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

