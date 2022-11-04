This 2006 Sprinter Van Was Transformed Into an Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

If you’re looking for a van with off-grid capabilities and a ton of amenities, then this Sprinter van might be a great option. The van was turned into a cozy tiny home on wheels that includes a well-equipped kitchen, a living room/dining area, a bedroom with a queen-size bed, and a massive garage.
This is a 2006 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 158-inch (401-cm) wheelbase, which was completely renovated and transformed into an off-grid little home. The van will appear in the second season of Gutted, a TV show where three teams compete to renovate a van, an RV, and a school bus in less than a week.
The interior doesn’t look cramped at all, and it comes with everything you need. The first thing you’re going to see once you open the sliding door is the kitchen, which includes numerous wooden elements. It also has a wood-burning stove that adds to the cozy vibe. This area features generous butcher block countertops, an induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, and a large stainless steel sink.
The van goes big on storage, so it includes several cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware. What’s interesting is that the cockpit can be accessed from the interior of the van via a custom-made wooden door. Next to the kitchen, you’ll find the living room, which can also serve as a dining area. It includes two benches and a swivel table.
At the rear is the bedroom, which has a raised queen-size bed. In front of it, you’ll see a large cabinet with cubby holes. Underneath the bed is a massive garage that allows travelers to carry bikes, skateboards, or other bigger items that don’t have a place inside the van.
The rig also comes with 185 watts of solar and a 30-gallon (114-liter) freshwater tank. So people can live off the grid whenever they want. The 2006 Sprinter turned tiny home is currently looking for an owner. The van conversion was listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $65,000.
