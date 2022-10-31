Meet Mullet, a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Turned Off-Road Adventure Van

For some people, simplicity is the key to freedom. And there's no doubt that van life and simplicity go hand in hand. Although living in a van has its challenges, it's a rewarding experience that allows people to connect with each other. This family of four has been traveling part-time in a Sprinter that they turned into a gorgeous adventure van.
Jason and his family decided to get a taste of the van life, so in August 2020, they purchased a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170-inch (432-cm) wheelbase that they converted into a capable mobile home. The van, which was named Mullet, takes their off-road adventures to another level.
Mullet was designed to go anywhere, anytime. It's a Sprinter 4x4 with BFG K02 all-terrain tires and off-road suspension. The exterior of the vehicle features a roof rack with integrated LED lights, which is great when they want to enjoy the outdoors at night. The van comes with a 300-watt solar panel array as well as some storage space.
The interior is quite compact, but it is packed with clever design solutions for a comfortable stay. At the front is a versatile space that can function as a dining area, a living room, or a workspace. The front seats swivel, and there are two more seats behind the cockpit area. In the middle, the family can set up a table whenever they want to work or dine.
Next to the multi-use space is the kitchen, which includes a sink, a microwave, an induction cooktop, and a small refrigerator. The kitchen also features generous countertops and several cabinets that are used to store away food and cookware.
The bedroom is at the rear, and it includes a custom-size bed that can be moved forward to allow them to set up a shower in the back. Underneath the bed is a massive garage that works great for storing bigger items. They even have a snowboard rack there.
Recently, Mullet was featured on the Tiny Home Tours YouTube channel. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the adventure van.
