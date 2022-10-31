McLaren and Castore Black Edition Apparel Taps Into Supercar Design To Propel Your Workout

It's nothing new for automotive manufacturers to generate revenue from anything other than cars. Typically, that resumes things down to different types of vehicles, toys, or clothing. Well, McLaren is no fool, and clearly, they aim to adorn you with their brand-name apparel, ultimately transforming you into nothing more than a walking or jogging billboard.
But McLaren doesn't own any hardware or machinery to build clothing, which raises the question: how are they doing this? Well, back in May 2021, McLaren announced a "multi-year partnership" with another British brand, none other than Castore, to supply the Formula 1 team with their 2022 season apparel. This was but an extension of an already existing partnership.
Castore and McLaren have been working together since 2020 when they released their first collection with McLaren Automotive. Further down the line, McLaren Racing is also in on the action and is said to be responsible for the sportswear lineups. Pardon me, "performance sportswear."
Black Edition, a lineup of "innovative" plumage. Now, I'm going to try and keep my composure as much as possible, but when you start to mix words like "combines the sleek silhouettes of our supercars" and "sportswear" into one fluid sentence, most folks can't help but snicker a bit. I don't know about you, but I did.
All chuckles aside, what people like you and I are now privy to is nothing more than clothing designed to "take the wearer from high-intensity workouts to everyday tasks." In short, just your average pair of sweats; just kidding. Castore pours quite the research and development into every piece of apparel they deliver. It's how they landed tennis star Andy Murray as the face of the brand, and the same reason why McLaren is holding hands with them too. In short, Castore pays attention to what their clothes do to you, or rather, with you.
What does that even mean!? Simply put, the press release found at the bottom of the page reveals that garments have been designed to "enhance your body's movement without any added bulk or disruption to "silhouettes." Words like "weightless" and "seamless" also accompany the new collection.
the lineup includes garments for both men and women and is designed to cover most of your body. Sticking out against a black or white background, the word "McLaren" and the Castore logo. Articles include a pair of slim-fit joggers, long-sleeve training T-shirts for him and her, a seamless ¼ zip top for men, and a pair of "performance" gloves. Considering prices range from $44 (€44 at current exchange rates) for the gloves and up to $82 (€82) for the joggers, this collection sounds within an average McLaren fan's reach. You don't need to be an oil Sheikh to own this stuff.
At the end of the day, all this seems just like the beginning of what's really in "Castore" for us in the near future. As time moves on, we're sure to have access to even better and better apparel from these two teams, and with these kinds of prices, I doubt anyone will have any objections. What will my washing machine do to a pair of these pants? Only one way to find out.
But McLaren doesn't own any hardware or machinery to build clothing, which raises the question: how are they doing this? Well, back in May 2021, McLaren announced a "multi-year partnership" with another British brand, none other than Castore, to supply the Formula 1 team with their 2022 season apparel. This was but an extension of an already existing partnership.
Castore and McLaren have been working together since 2020 when they released their first collection with McLaren Automotive. Further down the line, McLaren Racing is also in on the action and is said to be responsible for the sportswear lineups. Pardon me, "performance sportswear."
Black Edition, a lineup of "innovative" plumage. Now, I'm going to try and keep my composure as much as possible, but when you start to mix words like "combines the sleek silhouettes of our supercars" and "sportswear" into one fluid sentence, most folks can't help but snicker a bit. I don't know about you, but I did.
All chuckles aside, what people like you and I are now privy to is nothing more than clothing designed to "take the wearer from high-intensity workouts to everyday tasks." In short, just your average pair of sweats; just kidding. Castore pours quite the research and development into every piece of apparel they deliver. It's how they landed tennis star Andy Murray as the face of the brand, and the same reason why McLaren is holding hands with them too. In short, Castore pays attention to what their clothes do to you, or rather, with you.
What does that even mean!? Simply put, the press release found at the bottom of the page reveals that garments have been designed to "enhance your body's movement without any added bulk or disruption to "silhouettes." Words like "weightless" and "seamless" also accompany the new collection.
the lineup includes garments for both men and women and is designed to cover most of your body. Sticking out against a black or white background, the word "McLaren" and the Castore logo. Articles include a pair of slim-fit joggers, long-sleeve training T-shirts for him and her, a seamless ¼ zip top for men, and a pair of "performance" gloves. Considering prices range from $44 (€44 at current exchange rates) for the gloves and up to $82 (€82) for the joggers, this collection sounds within an average McLaren fan's reach. You don't need to be an oil Sheikh to own this stuff.
At the end of the day, all this seems just like the beginning of what's really in "Castore" for us in the near future. As time moves on, we're sure to have access to even better and better apparel from these two teams, and with these kinds of prices, I doubt anyone will have any objections. What will my washing machine do to a pair of these pants? Only one way to find out.