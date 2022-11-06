This LS3-Powered C2 Corvette From 1965 Is Saying Bye-Bye to Its Current Owner

Even though it’s not a ’63 model with the split rear window, this LS3-Powered 1965 C2 Corvette still shines like it just got out of the factory. Part of that might be due to the car being refurbished by Lucra Cars of San Marcos back in 2017.
Some of that work included giving the car a “healthy” 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine and a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission, which moves the rear wheels along with a Positraction differential.
Additionally, the body of the car was removed and received a fresh coat of black paint, while the bright red interior was retrimmed. Still, while looking great from afar, the hood and driver-side fender have some minor paint blemishes, which can be observed up close, according to the Bring a Trailer listing.
The current owner bought the car this year and dyno-tuned it at the American Gasser Hotrod Shop in Saginaw, Michigan. A Holley mid-mount LS accessory system was also added, which includes a replacement water pump, an alternator, an air conditioning compressor, and a power steering pump.
Some of the car’s notable exterior features include the 15″ turbine-style wheels with faux knock-off spinners, the split chrome bumpers, side exhausts, and the LED headlights. Moving inside, the low-back bucket seats upholstered in red leather are paired with a color-coordinated dash, headliner, door panels, carpets, and a three-spoke steering wheel.
The latter frames a Banks iDash monitor and the Classic Instruments gauges. The speedometer says this Corvette can “run” at speeds of up to 160 mph (257 km/h), while the six-digit mechanical odometer displays 2,311 miles (around 3,719 km), but who knows what the real mileage might be? Well, not the seller.
The good news is, the car doesn’t cost $3.6 million like other black Corvettes, but only a tiny fraction of that. The highest bid out of 14 at the time of writing places an $87,000 value on this car. Bidders and onlookers alike have around 5 more days to check it out.
