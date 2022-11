This LS3-Powered C2 Corvette From 1965 Is Saying Bye-Bye to Its Current Owner

Some of that work included giving the car a “healthy” 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine and a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission, which moves the rear wheels along with a Positraction differential.Additionally, the body of the car was removed and received a fresh coat of black paint, while the bright red interior was retrimmed. Still, while looking great from afar, the hood and driver-side fender have some minor paint blemishes, which can be observed up close, according to the Bring a Trailer listing.The current owner bought the car this year and dyno-tuned it at the American Gasser Hotrod Shop in Saginaw, Michigan. A Holley mid-mount LS accessory system was also added, which includes a replacement water pump, an alternator, an air conditioning compressor, and a power steering pump.Some of the car’s notable exterior features include the 15″ turbine-style wheels with faux knock-off spinners, the split chrome bumpers, side exhausts, and the LED headlights. Moving inside, the low-back bucket seats upholstered in red leather are paired with a color-coordinated dash, headliner, door panels, carpets, and a three-spoke steering wheel.The latter frames a Banks iDash monitor and the Classic Instruments gauges. The speedometer says this Corvette can “run” at speeds of up to 160 mph (257 km/h), while the six-digit mechanical odometer displays 2,311 miles (around 3,719 km), but who knows what the real mileage might be? Well, not the seller.The good news is, the car doesn’t cost $3.6 million like other black Corvettes, but only a tiny fraction of that. The highest bid out of 14 at the time of writing places an $87,000 value on this car. Bidders and onlookers alike have around 5 more days to check it out.