2023 Ducati Diavel Features V4 Engine to Match Its Muscle Cruiser Looks

The sixth episode of Ducati's World Premiere event brings another new model for the brand, in the form of the third-generation Diavel. The new model has retained the positioning in the range, which makes it sit between a maxi naked and a muscle cruiser, while receiving a new engine configuration in the form of the V4 Granturismo motor derived from the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4.

30 Oct 2022, 09:04 UTC
The Diavel was always one of those motorcycles that made people on the street look at them and say that they wanted one of those, even if they were not into bikes at all. The same design style was applied to the new model, albeit with a new lighting system, and with elements that would not match the previous model.

The result is a muscular bike that is 13 kilograms (28 lbs.) lighter than before, which may not be that much, but we do appreciate the effort. The weight difference is in comparison to the Diavel 1260 S, and the bike has been made lighter by eight kilograms (17 lbs.), while the V4 engine is five kilograms (11 lbs.) lighter than the old V2.

All the weight savings result in a weight without fuel of 223 kilograms (ca. 491 lbs.), which is still plenty, but almost reasonable for a 1.2-liter muscle cruiser.

As Ducati notes, the inspiration for the Diavel V4 has two main origins: muscle cars, and the aesthetics of superheroes. The bike then mimics the image of an athlete ready to sprint to the starting blocks, as it has most of its features concentrated on the front, while the tail is streamlined.

The lights have a double-C profile for the daytime running lights in the front, which are an evolution of the previous generation's units, while the rear cluster is still positioned under the tail and comes with a matrix of punctiform LEDs. The dynamic turn signals have been integrated into the handlebars, right in front of the clutch and brake fluid reservoirs, for a cleaner look.

While the V2 has been replaced with a V4, the 1,158-cc unit (ca. 70 cui) comes with 168 horsepower and 12.8 kgm (125 Nm or 92 lb.-ft.) of torque, which is just a bit more than the Multistrada's V4.

The values are described as ideal for a muscle cruiser, and the manufacturer also promises linearity at low revs, as well as vigorous torque throughout the entire range. It can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds, mind you.

Even with a 240/45 rear tire, the latter aspect is still important, as you do not want a quick burst of torque to surprise you upon gently rolling on the throttle on a wet road. With modern traction control systems, as well as fuel injection, the rider should not get more than what they asked for.

The V4 engine itself has a counter-rotating crankshaft and comes with a special exhaust system made to make the most of its character without breaking any laws. It only requires major maintenance at 60,000 km (about 37,282 mile) intervals – a record value in the world scene, as Ducati announces.

What is surprising is its Twin Pulse firing order and a cylinder deactivation system. The latter works with the rear cylinders, which get deactivated imperceptibly at idle, and even at low revs to reduce emissions and save fuel, turning the V4 into a twin-cylinder bike at certain moments. There is a change of exhaust note when the modes shift, as the V4 goes from a deeper sound to one with higher frequencies as the shift is completed.

The Diavel has four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. The latter is entirely new, and it comes with the latest and greatest versions of the Ducati Traction Control in Cornering, ABS Cornering, and Ducati Wheelie control.

Those interested in getting the most out of the new engine will be happy to learn that the bike even has Launch Control and Ducati Quick Shift, but there is also a Cruise Control system for more relaxed highway riding.

On the technology side, the dashboard consists of a five-inch TFT color unit that includes Bluetooth connectivity, and can provide Turn-by-turn navigation (as an optional accessory) with the Ducati Link App. In standard form, it can be used to make and receive calls, see text message notifications, and change the music that you are listening to through your Bluetooth headset.

Ducati fitted supersport-like brakes on the Diavel, with 330-mm discs mated to Brembo Stylema calipers, which come with a very refined calibration of the ABS, as well as with a peak deceleration of up to 11.5 m/s2 (ca. 37.7 ft/s2).

The Italian manufacturer notes that said value is close to what racing motorcycles can achieve, and we suggest you ride in a manner that will never make you have to try to use it – while also being capable of making the best emergency stop that your bike can deliver.

Again, regardless of the bike that you are riding, do not bet your body's integrity on a top-of-the-line braking system or even premium tires, just ride well within your limits while on the street.

Coming back to the Diavel V4, it comes with an inverted 50-mm fork that has a cantilever-pattern shock absorber, and both are fully adjustable, while the rear suspension has increased travel by 15 mm (about 0.59 in), which is claimed to provide improved comfort on long rides.

The seat has also been improved, while the riding position should be more accessible as the seat height is rather low, at 790 mm (about 2.59 ft) off the ground, while the handlebars are set 20 mm (about 0.79 in) closer to the rider than what is found on the Diavel 1260. The changes should position the rider even closer to the center of the bike, which will improve both the ease of maneuvering it, and the feeling of control and self-confidence.

The Italians have integrated a seat of a pillion, as well, and it can be concealed with a dedicated cover, while the foot pegs and grab bar for the passenger can also be out of sight or ready to use with just a few gestures.

Ducati's new Diavel will arrive in the Italian marque's dealerships starting January 2023, but American customers will have to wait until February.

Initially, it will be available in the Ducati Red or Thrilling Black body colors, but the Ducati Performance catalog will have plenty of options to customize the bike, including carbon fiber elements, billet aluminum parts, and so on.

Pricing will be revealed later, but this category of bikes is not for those who look at the digits after the comma, so do not expect this to be the cheapest motorcycle in the showroom.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party in any way.

