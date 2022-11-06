Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia Crowned 2022 MotoGP World Champion After Final Race in Valencia

The race at Circuit Ricardo Tormo was a fantastic end to a fantastic season, with Alex Rins grabbing a last win for Suzuki before they leave the MotoGP grid.
Today’s MotoGP season finale in Valencia marks a very special occasion for the people of Italy, as it is the first time in 50 years that an Italian rider becomes world champion on an Italian bike. The great Giacomo Agostini had last done it with MV Agusta in 1972, and it is now Francesco Bagnaia’s turn to finally shine after a stellar, action-packed season.
With seven wins, ten podiums, and 258 points to his name, Pecco started eighth on the grid and needed a comfortable 14th place finish to fend off Fabio Quartararo. On the other hand, Yamaha’s El Diablo had to aim for a race win in order to stand a chance at defending his crown, but he only managed fourth place despite putting on a great show.
Bagnaia did a great job at keeping his cool and played it safe to cross the finish line in ninth, concluding the title decider with 265 points against Quartararo’s 248. The two actually made contact while battling for fifth place on the second lap, which caused Pecco’s Ducati to lose a wing and many Italian hearts to stop for a moment.
For eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, the tumultuous 2022 season ended with a DNF after he slid straight out of fourth place on lap ten. Bagnaia’s teammate Jack Miller followed suit on lap 23, while Alex Rins went on to take the chequered flag for a symbolic victory in Suzuki’s last MotoGP event.
KTM rider Augusto Fernandez took the Moto2 world title, but the Moto3 championship had already been concluded by the time the action reached Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Even though Izan Guevara of GASGAS was certain to emerge on top regardless of how the final race played out, he wanted to make a point by emerging victorious once again.
Well, Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati certainly gave a lot of Italians a reason to celebrate today, and they deserve it after seeing Ferrari mess up so many times in Formula One this year! All things considered, MotoGP has been an absolute blast to watch in 2022, so we’re hoping that next season’s going to be just as exciting and unpredictable.
