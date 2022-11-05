49-Years-Owned Honda CB750 Four K1 With Great Looks and Low Mileage Needs a New Home

If you’re a fan of iconic UJMs, this gorgeous piece of machinery will probably have you drooling.
The outright industry conquest spearheaded by the CB750 Four in the seventies isn’t an event the motorcycling community will forget anytime soon. Collectors are becoming increasingly fond of prominent Japanese machines from that era, which makes their value on the second-hand market creep up as the years go by.
Nowadays, it’s not at all uncommon for cult classics such as Kawasaki’s Z1 900 or the aforementioned flagship from Honda to cost significantly more than a brand-new bike. Take, for instance, the stunning 1971 MY CB750 shown above – a quintessential UJM with just under 7,900 miles (12,700 km) on the clock.
This sexy thing spent the majority of its life with the current owner, who’d purchased it from the original buyer all the way back in ‘73. Many years later, the motorcycle got fitted with a pair of aftermarket shock absorbers, as well as replacement throttle and clutch cables.
Its camshaft chain tension and valve clearances were optimized in 2021, while the battery, fuel petcock, and ignition points have all been swapped with modern hardware around the same time. This CB750 Four K1 is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, but you’ll need to act swiftly if you want to become its third owner!
The auctioning process is set to end tomorrow afternoon (November 6), and one would have to spend about $10k in order to surpass the highest bid. What brings Honda’s relic to life is a carbureted 736cc inline-four with 67 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at its disposal.
A wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed gearbox accompany the SOHC powerplant, spinning the rear hoop by means of a chain final drive. Upon touching the asphalt, the engine’s grunt can result in speeds of up to 124 mph (200 kph), and it pushes a curb weight of 498 pounds (226 kg).
