This 1939 Studebaker Is a Split-Windshield Pickup That Needs Your Attention

Produced by the Studebaker Corporation of South Bend, Indiana, the Coupe Express pickup was introduced in 1937 and produced until 1939. It was based on Studebaker’s Dictator passenger car platform, and around 1,200 examples were made for the 1939 year model. This is one of them.
Located in Twinsburg, Ohio, this all-red pickup features chrome bumpers with red accents, radial whitewall tires mounted on body-color steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, along with a matching spare wheel mounted under a body-color cover on the passenger side.
This particular light-duty pickup was refurbished in 2004 and bought by the current owner in 2015, who also performed a fuel system flush before putting the car up for sale. The vehicle is part of the Stoddard Collection, and apparently the only one of the bunch that was manufactured in America.
Chassis H81898 is powered by a 226ci L-head inline-six engine (factory rated at 90 horsepower, and apparently suffering from an oil leak), paired with a column-shifted three-speed manual transmission that moves the rear wheels. All four wheels are equipped with hydraulic drums.
Some of the features include driving lamps, a heater, and a cigar lighter-ashtray combo for those rare special occasions, like buying yourself a 1939 Studebaker L5 Coupe-Express Pickup like this one off Bring a Trailer. Besides the black rubber mat, most of the inside features a tan color scheme – including the bench seat upholstery, door panels, steering wheel, dashboard, and roof.
The speedometer framed by the three-spoke steering wheel suggests a potential top speed of 100 mph (161 km/h), while the odometer shows a total of 67,582 miles (108,763 km), although the real mileage is unknown.
The pickup is up for grabs at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, as mentioned. With around six days to go, the highest bid at the time of writing is right at the $39,999 mark.
