Tesla Cybertruck Production Reportedly Pushed Back Again, Feel Free to Act 'Surprised'

Ever since their early days, Tesla has been having trouble sticking to deadlines. They are famous for delaying the production kick-off of their electric vehicles by several years over the initial announcement, and if the latest report is accurate, then the Cybertruck has just been pushed back again.
Citing “two people with knowledge of the plans,” Reuters says that the Tesla Cybertruck will hit the assembly line at the end of 2023. This alleged information comes just a few days after the angular electric truck was said to start production in mid-2023.
As a result, this would be the umpteenth time the American company has delayed it, from the initial 2021 to late 2022, and then to early 2023, mid-2023, and now late 2023. Who knows, maybe they will delay it again, blaming it on all sorts of problems, and if they do, we won’t act surprised. Would you?
Originally presented back in 2019, with a very crack-y show that ended up breaking the supposedly unbreakable ‘armor glass’ windows, the Tesla Cybertruck has made a splash in the segment. So far, it has reportedly secured hundreds of thousands of reservations from all over the world.
They are no longer taking orders for the electric pickup outside North America, after Elon Musk was quoted as saying that they have “more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production.”
On a related note, when it premiered three years ago, the Tesla Cybertruck had no direct rival. However, in the meantime, several companies have already launched battery-electric workhorses, like the Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning, so it will be interesting to see how the Cybertruck stacks up against them when it will finally start rolling off the assembly line at Giga Texas, with its battery pack coming from the Fremont facility in California.
