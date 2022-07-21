Elon Musk Tells Us Exactly When the Tesla Cybertruck Is Expected to Start Deliveries

Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings call with investors gave us some interesting information, especially about the MIA Cybertruck. The forever-delayed electric pickup truck is now closer to production, and Elon Musk thinks it should hit the roads as early as next summer.
Tesla presented its Q2 2022 financial data to investors on Wednesday. Of course, some of the questions asked were about the Cybertruck. The revolutionary electric pickup that Tesla is working on should enter production soon, according to Musk. The Tesla CEO revealed precious details about the Cybertruck production, including new technologies to make the pickup Tesla’s “best product ever.”
“We are still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year,” said Musk during Tesla’s second-quarter financial report. “We’re very excited about that product. It might actually be our best product ever.”
In the previous Q1 2022 call with investors, Musk said the truck would be coming “hopefully next year.” For the first time, the new timeline is pretty specific, making people more optimistic about this coming true. In fact, optimism was the word of this earnings call, especially after Musk recently expressed “super bad feelings” about the state of the economy. This should be due to Musk’s vacation in Greece on board the Zeus superyacht.
Back to the Tesla Cybertruck, Musk also talked about new production techniques that would boost efficiency at Tesla factories. These manufacturing improvements would not be limited to the Cybertruck but will trickle down to other Tesla products, including future products. This is the first time in a while that Musk has spoken about new Tesla models after dismissing the $25,000 car some time ago.
“We’ll bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we’re not quite ready to talk about now,” Musk said, “but that I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future.”
The Cybertruck should enter production at Tesla’s Giga Texas, where the output of the Model Y is slowly ramping up. Tesla’s battery-electric truck will use the bigger 4680 cells. The next generation of the 4680 cell machinery has been installed at Giga Texas and is now in the process of being commissioned.
