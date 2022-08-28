Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted on the Road, Hopefully Giant Wiper Won't Be Strandard



However, until we can see it in the showroom, someone spotted a



We see that the prototype has various devices mounted on the hood and side, and it's interesting to see how the cameras and sensors are tested, but what also stands out is the huge wiper. Hopefully, Tesla's engineers will come up with another solution when the model goes into mass production because this wiper looks pretty primitive, especially for a car designed by a man who set out and succeeded in building rockets that can reach space.



Jokes have also started to be made on Reddit about those googly eyes on the hood that are said to be the laser devices that would take the place of wipers. That remains to be seen.



On the other hand, the rearview mirror is also quite huge. Next to it is a device that could be a camera. We would have been happy to see those spectacular wheels, but for now, we'll have to settle for some rather boring rims.



Being a



However, until we can see it in the showroom, someone spotted a Tesla Cybertruck prototype on the road. Being a static image, we can't tell if the pickup was preparing to drive out into traffic, or if it was captured while just being loaded back into the special truck for transport.We see that the prototype has various devices mounted on the hood and side, and it's interesting to see how the cameras and sensors are tested, but what also stands out is the huge wiper. Hopefully, Tesla's engineers will come up with another solution when the model goes into mass production because this wiper looks pretty primitive, especially for a car designed by a man who set out and succeeded in building rockets that can reach space.Jokes have also started to be made on Reddit about those googly eyes on the hood that are said to be the laser devices that would take the place of wipers. That remains to be seen.On the other hand, the rearview mirror is also quite huge. Next to it is a device that could be a camera. We would have been happy to see those spectacular wheels, but for now, we'll have to settle for some rather boring rims.Being a prototype these will probably disappear as well at the time of market release and hopefully, Cybertruck will look very similar to what we've seen in press photos.

In mid-August, Elon Musk confirmed that Cybertruck is on track to start production before mid-2023. There's also good news on deliveries, which could start in the first half of next year.There are price tag changes though. Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybertruck will be more expensive than originally promised due to supply chain issues.