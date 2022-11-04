Carwow's Matt Watson Reviews Extreme 888-HP Brabus Adventure XLP G-Wagen Pickup Truck

Brabus is a name known by most – if not all car enthusiasts – due to the crazy vehicles they make, but a 900 ps (888 hp) G-Wagen pickup truck called the Adventure XLP might be the wildest one.
Americans have long held the proverbial top step of the podium when it comes to pickup trucks, but it seems Europeans are fighting back, at least when it comes to extreme versions. Naturally, the car of choice was the mighty G-Wagen, as it is iconic for Mercedes. It also helps that the vehicle has been previously used for unconventional versions like the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4² and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4²
But this thing puts any AMG to shame. Brabus took the 4-liter V8 that produced 585 ps (577 hp) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque and worked its magic, boring it out to 4.50-liter in the process. The result is a ludicrous 900 ps (888 hp), showcased by a plaque with the power curve mounted on the engine cover and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. The obscene amount of power can launch this 3.7-ton (8150 pounds) mammoth from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds, as shown in the video (0.1 of a second faster than Brabus' claim of 4.4 seconds).
The exterior design is just as wild as the performance, for better or worse. Carbon fiber has been used liberally, including the entire truck bed and muscular fenders. However, there are also a few fake vents made from the same material, with a huge fake air-grabber hood being the worst offender. Another gimmick which could cause split opinions is mounting heat-resistant LEDs in the exhaust tips, which light up when the car is on the move.
The interior has also been overhauled, completely retrimmed, and reupholstered. What used to be chrome is now painted in an aggressive red color, emphasizing the theme of power. Weirdly enough, the owner could choose to have two captain’s chairs in the back of the vehicle, which is usually reserved for cars meant to be driven by a chauffeur, not capable off-roaders.
Speaking of going off-roading, the XLP has it covered. Starting with the ground clearance, it boasts 490 mm (19.3 inches) thanks to the portal axles. This is more than double that of a normal G-Class and makes the 22-inch alloy wheels look hilariously small. Improved dampers and control arms, along with heavy-duty underbody protection further enhance what were already impressive capabilities. Obviously, everything that has been done to the vehicle makes it slightly worse to drive, both on the highway and in the city.
Sadly, the Brabus Adventure XLP will be as rare as it is extreme, with only 10 units to ever be produced.
