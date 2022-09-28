New smart #1 by Brabus Has 422 HP, Is Previous-Gen Supercar Fast

Brabus took to the web to detail their smart #1 project originally unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show in China last month, releasing some juicy details about the zero-emission crossover, which has become very fast, even by today’s standards.
Starting beneath the skin, the tuner and the automaker have teamed up to give it an electric motor at the front, which works alongside the one mounted at the rear. The combined output and torque are rated at 428 ps (422 hp / 315 kW) and 543 Nm (400 lb-ft) respectively.
Due to the extra oomph, and the all-wheel drive system, the smart #1 by Brabus is capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) from zero in just 3.9 seconds, the tuner claims. The model has a 400-kilometer (249-mile) range with the 66 kWh battery pack all juiced up, and it can be charged from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.
According to Brabus, the “newly developed steering wheel control ensures maximum agility and millimeter-precise steering.” Moreover, the electric crossover has sports suspension too, and rides on 19-inch Dynamo wheels. It is offered in a dual-tone finish, combining the base color with a black top, and red accents all around, and it doesn’t look that different than the stock #1, save for the additional air intakes.
On the inside, the smart #1 looks just as restraint as on the outside, featuring only the tuner’s typical logos. These were applied to the steering wheel, and headrests. Elsewhere, you are looking at the same equipment level, and we reckon that for the right sum, owners interested in personalizing the cockpits of their #1 crossovers can reach out to Brabus, who will likely answer the call. In the meantime, the tuner has started accepting orders for this project car, and interested parties can place an order on their official website.
