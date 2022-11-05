The Battle of the Luxurious: Bentley Continental GT Speed vs. BMW M8 Competition

In today’s 1/4-mile drag race we’ll witness two amazing (and very expensive) vehicles go head-to-head. In the British corner, we have the 650-horsepower (659 ps) Bentley Continental GT Speed, while in the German corner, the 616-hp (625 ps) BMW M8 Competition. Let's see what sort of beasts they are, and then head off to the track.

6 photos