This Extremely Rare 1-of-110 2001 Rover Mini Cooper Sport 500 Only Has Six Miles on It

This 2001 Rover Mini Cooper Sport 500 had just one owner and was driven a total of six miles (9.6 km). But more importantly, it’s not only part of the 500 models ever built to celebrate the end of Alec Issigonis’ iconic classic design but also part of a 110-unit model line finished in a Solar Red with a Platinum Silver roof color combination.
Before the Mini brand found a new home under BMW’s umbrella, it was owned by Rover. And in 2000, the Rover Group decided to have one last hurrah for the much-adored classic Mini design, for the British market. So they manufactured 500 models bearing the nameplate Cooper Sport 500 before BMW brought its new design into the wild.
All 500 of them were fitted with the same 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that’s capable of producing no more than 62 horsepower (63 ps). It came in four body color options, including Tahiti Blue, Anthracite, British Racing Green, and of course, Solar Red. The roof and hood stripes were finished in Platinum Silver, no matter the body color.
Furthermore, the Sport 500s came with 13-inch alloy wheels, a high-level brake light, front spot lamps, a certificate, and also a commemorative plaque installed inside the glovebox itself. Instead of a predominantly plastic interior, these models were fitted with alloy gear knobs, window winders, dashboards, pulls, and door handles. (Talk about a proper sendoff, ey?)
Now back to our six-mile, 1-of-110 model, it was brought to shipshape in 2021. The air filter, along with the engine oil and filter, was changed, as were the break and clutch master cylinders, spark plugs, and wiper blades. Moreover, the brake fluid was entirely replaced, the car now has four new tires (those six miles were very rough, apparently), and it’s ready to hit the streets of the United Kingdom until the next annual test of vehicle safety (MoT) on December 1st.
The auction mentions it's being sold without reserve, but at the same time, it's estimated between $34,500 and $45,500. If you're from Europe, that would mean €35,000 - €47,000, and if you live in the U.K., it would be around £30,000 - £40,000, according to the website.
