2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate Previously Owned by the Queen Is Up for Auction

Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, has driven a lot of cars throughout her life. From the Daimler DB 18 saloon, which was the first car she drove, gifted by her father at the age of 18, to famous Range Rovers and Bentleys.
One of the vehicles she drove is now up for auction. We're talking about a 2009 Jaguar X-Type Estate, which is said to have been a backup to her Land Rover Defender, and that she drove it a few times. And let’s be honest, few things could ever be more British than the Queen’s personal Jag.
What is truly interesting and funny about this specific model is the custom-made cover for the trunk, which was meant to protect the car from being damaged by the former Queen's lovely corgis. That's because she is said to have taken her four-legged friends for the occasional ride in this model.
The car comes with a 3-liter V6 engine, which puts out 233 ps (230 hp) and 283 Nm (209 lb-ft) of torque. While this might not sound all that impressive by modern standards, it was the most capable engine Jaguar put in the X-Type Estate. The odometer reads some 72,544 miles (116,748 km), but as it was a royal vehicle, we can assume it was taken care of better than any other Jag.
This piece of royalty-tied automotive history comes painted in Emerald Fire and boasts a Barley leather interior. Not much else is said in the listing when it comes to options fitted on this car. However, we can assume they are not limited to the sunroof, electric windows, and climate control. It would categorically not be fitting for a vehicle with such an esteemed customer to not have all the tech that Jaguar had to offer at the time.
While this car might not be the best-looking or most desirable, it does have a unique heritage. Considering that, we’re eagerly awaiting to see what it will fetch at auction. Surely, despite having no reserve, it will sell for more than other old Jaguars, and possibly more than new ones as well.
What is truly interesting and funny about this specific model is the custom-made cover for the trunk, which was meant to protect the car from being damaged by the former Queen's lovely corgis. That's because she is said to have taken her four-legged friends for the occasional ride in this model.
The car comes with a 3-liter V6 engine, which puts out 233 ps (230 hp) and 283 Nm (209 lb-ft) of torque. While this might not sound all that impressive by modern standards, it was the most capable engine Jaguar put in the X-Type Estate. The odometer reads some 72,544 miles (116,748 km), but as it was a royal vehicle, we can assume it was taken care of better than any other Jag.
This piece of royalty-tied automotive history comes painted in Emerald Fire and boasts a Barley leather interior. Not much else is said in the listing when it comes to options fitted on this car. However, we can assume they are not limited to the sunroof, electric windows, and climate control. It would categorically not be fitting for a vehicle with such an esteemed customer to not have all the tech that Jaguar had to offer at the time.
While this car might not be the best-looking or most desirable, it does have a unique heritage. Considering that, we’re eagerly awaiting to see what it will fetch at auction. Surely, despite having no reserve, it will sell for more than other old Jaguars, and possibly more than new ones as well.