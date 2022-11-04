Lamborghini Will Help 24 Students Acquire High-Level Skills Through the Next Six Months

Lamborghini is looking after the youth by confirming its participation in the DESI (Dual Education System Italy) initiative, which was launched in 2014. The project is now in its fifth iteration and involves both Lamborghini and Ducati, along with the Italian Federation of Metal Mechanics (FIM), the Italian Union of Metalworkers (UILM), and the Italian Federation of Metalworkers (FIOM).

