Lamborghini Will Help 24 Students Acquire High-Level Skills Through the Next Six Months

Lamborghini is looking after the youth by confirming its participation in the DESI (Dual Education System Italy) initiative, which was launched in 2014. The project is now in its fifth iteration and involves both Lamborghini and Ducati, along with the Italian Federation of Metal Mechanics (FIM), the Italian Union of Metalworkers (UILM), and the Italian Federation of Metalworkers (FIOM).
Thursday, November 3, marked the first day of school-at-work at Lamborghini: over the following six months, 24 students will acquire technical and professional skills at the company’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters. The Italian automaker has prepared special teaching rooms to train the young, offering both theoretical classroom instruction and situational learning.
“The experience we offer these young people takes place in a protected environment, marked by a very high level of specialization guaranteed by the professionalism of our tutors,” explained Alberto Cocchi, coordinator of the RSU (unitary union representation) of Automobili Lamborghini.
Not only is Lamborghini providing students with a high-level skill acquisition opportunity, but those who participate will also reap major benefits – besides discovering what it takes to work in the company, they’ll also receive a five-year vocational education diploma and get certified on the skills they have acquired throughout the six months.
“At such a critical time for the future of our country, the strategic alliance between public and private entities creates real opportunities for personal and professional growth for our young people. The project centers on them, with their aspirations and needs, to prepare them to take advantage of the opportunities for work as well as further education,” noted Umberto Tossini, Chief Human Capital Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
The program is addressing the educational needs of the youth and will help the potential next generation of qualified technicians gather insight and skills, creating opportunities for future professional development. Besides that, placing the younger generation into a real work environment will help them discover their natural talents and inclinations, ultimately being a win-win for both the students and the automaker.
