2023 Yamaha Niken GT Has a Different Engine, Modern Tech, and Is Available in Black

Yamaha has announced an update of its Niken for the 2023 model year. The resulting vehicle is the 2023 Yamaha Niken GT, which comes with the newly developed 890-cc CP3 Euro5 engine. The latter is based on the one found in the MT-09 and the Tracer 9 GT, but with a few changes to it.
For example, the 2023 Niken GT's CP3 motor comes with reshaped crank webs that have an increase in mass of eight percent. The goal of the change is to make it easier to control at lower rpm, as well as provide "stronger acceleration from a standstill," as the manufacturer describes the change.
The basic architecture of the engine has not changed, with an oversquare design, the same compression ratio (11,5:1) as on the Tracer 9 GT and MT-09, but with a five-degree forward incline of the unit to help accommodate the engine, improve the chassis balance, and make way for a bigger radiator.
Riders will find a full up-and-down quick shifter, an Assist and Slipper clutch, and enhanced electronics to help control the three-wheeled creation in various scenarios.
Yamaha has revised the rear suspension, the main frame design, and changed the front tires to a 120/17R15 size with a new compound. The 2023 Niken GT is available only in Yamaha Black with individual bronze-colored components.
Another element that has been refined is the windshield, which offers up to 70 mm of manual up-and-down adjustment using a lever that is accessible even when riding.
Moreover, the rider will find a new comfort seat, which is meant to help them get on and off the vehicle easier, as well as benefit from improved foot reach to the ground, without affecting riding comfort. The Iron Butt challenge is exactly that, and it should not be taken literally.
Those interested in taking long rides will be happy to learn that the Niken GT comes with hard side cases that offer 30 liters (just over one cubic foot) of capacity per side, which is about as big as a small backpack on each side. There is also a handgrip for passengers, as well as a secure mount for the new style of luggage.
From a multimedia perspective, the vehicle has received a new 7-inch TFT display for its gauge cluster, which is a full-color unit that has three different screen themes.
The display can be connected to a rider's smartphone and work with the MyRide-link app, along with the integrated Garmin navigation that also has a dedicated app – Motorize.
Yamaha has also introduced a modified handlebar that is available with heated grips, has twin power outlets (USB and 12V), as well as a set of new switches and a joystick to operate the multimedia functions. Changing between the menus and functions is done with the joystick and home button on the left handlebar.
If this is the first time when you are attempting to use a vehicle of this kind with a display instead of a conventional gauge cluster, take your time to read the manual, get accustomed to the controls while wearing gloves, and try to set as many things as possible in the menu before setting off on your ride.
