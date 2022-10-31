autoevolution
Mostly-Unscathed 2005 Ducati 999R Has 513 Miles and No Shortage of Raw Italian Power

With 150 hp on tap and a dry weight of around 400 pounds, this thing can certainly go like stink.
Although people like to hate on them for looking odd, Ducati 999s are absolutely phenomenal when it comes to performance. This is especially true for the carbon-clad, track-focused R iteration, and you’ll see buyers spending some pretty hefty digits to get their hands on one such specimen.

Counting a mere 513 miles (826 km) on the odo, the 999R displayed above these paragraphs is getting ready to change hands as we speak! This bad boy comes with a new fuel pump and pressure regulator installed about a year ago, while its timing belts have been replaced back in 2019.

Ducati’s gladiator can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where you may check it out until Thursday, November 3. Don’t get too excited unless you’ve got about twenty grand to spare, though, because the highest of the eleven bids placed thus far amounts to a very substantial $18k.

What brings the 999R to life is a liquid-cooled 998cc Testastretta L-twin with four titanium valves per cylinder and Marelli fuel injection hardware. The desmodromic powerhouse will go about producing up to 150 stallions at 9,750 rpm, along with a peak torque output of 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) at approximately 8,000 revs.

This grunt makes its way to a six-speed transmission, which is paired with a hydraulically-actuated dry clutch and a drive chain. Upon touching the asphalt, it lets the Bolognese rocket ship dash from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under three seconds. The motorcycle can then continue accelerating to a top speed of 172 mph (277 kph).

On the other hand, stopping power comes from 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs up front and a 245 mm (9.6-inch) module out back, all of which are accompanied by Brembo calipers. Finally, the creature’s full Ohlins suspension arrangement comprises upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) forks and a piggyback monoshock.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

