6K-Mile 2000 Yamaha YZF-R1 Can Deliver Top-Tier Sport Bike Thrills on a Budget

You might expect a 22-year-old R1 to be quite beat up, but that’s far from being the case this time around.
Boasting just under 6,200 miles (10,000 km) on the clock and looks to die for, this 2000 MY Yamaha YZF-R1 lets you fulfill your liter-bike fantasies without breaking the bank. About a month ago, the motorcycle was blessed with an extensive carb rebuild and brand-new Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ tires that measure 120/70 at the front and 190/50 at the opposite end.
Its brake fluid and motor oil were flushed during the service, while the battery’s been swapped with a modern item. As for the R1’s general specs, its pavement-scorching power comes from a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four that breathes through 40 mm (1.6-inch) Mikuni inhalers, a ram-air intake setup, and four-into-one exhaust pipework ending in a titanium silencer.
The engine makes use of five valves per cylinder, dual overhead cams, and a very healthy compression ratio of 11.8:1. When prompted, it can go about delivering up to 150 hp at 10,000 rpm and 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of torque at 8,500 whirls. This force is channeled to the rear cast aluminum wheel by a six-speed transmission, employing a chain final drive.
Yamaha’s crotch rocket will ultimately translate the oomph into low tens on the quarter-mile and a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). In the suspension department, the YZF-R1 comes equipped with adjustable upside-down forks and a piggyback shock absorber. Braking is achieved through dual 298 mm (11.7-inch) rotors and four-piston calipers up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) disc and a two-piston caliper down south.
As the Japanese predator shown in this article’s photo gallery is now heading to auction at no reserve, the next person sitting on its saddle might be you! That’s right; the R1 we’ve just looked at will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until November 2, when the bidding process is set to end. Currently, a measly 3,500 bones would be enough to put you in the lead.
