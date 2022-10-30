Steve McQueen Owned This 1963 Lincoln Continental, Now It Can Be Yours

The man, the legend, the King of Cool is known for his love of motor vehicles. A huge fan of racing as well, the Hollywood actor owned a 1963 Lincoln Continental that is currently featured on Bring a Trailer with faded paint, blemishes on the bumpers, and rust in quite a few places.
Penned by Elwood Engel, the fourth generation of the Lincoln Continental was offered between 1961 and 1969. Manufactured at the Wixom Assembly Plant in two-door coupe, four-door sedan, and four-door convertible flavors, the slab-sided luxobarge is closely related to the fifth-generation Thunderbird.
Chassis number 3Y82N409563 can be decoded as 3 for the 1963 model year, Y for Wixom, 82 for the four-door sedan, and N for the eight-cylinder 430 engine with a four-barrel carburetor. A member of the Mercury-Edsel-Lincoln engine family, the 7.0-liter behemoth was actually the smallest V8 available in the fourth-generation Continental.
Higher still, the luxury-oriented automaker controlled by the Ford Motor Company offered the 385-series 460 (7.5L) and the MEL 462 (7.6L).
Offered with registration slips issued to Steve McQueen, an oh-so-desirable black license plate issued by the California DMV, and spare parts, the patina-infused sedan is presented with a clean title in the current owner’s name. Purchased by the current owner in April 2021, the car is rocking a plate that yields the color S for Highlander Green and trim 86 for the black interior.
31K means that it was manufactured on October 31st, axle 1 references 2.89:1 gearing, and trans 4 means dual-range automatic transmission. Pictured on 14-inch steelies with late-model hubcaps and whitewall rubber shoes, the Conti features power-assisted steering, power brakes, woodgrain interior trim, and air conditioning.
The carpets and headliner have been removed, the dashboard is cracked in a few places, the seats are seriously worn, and the floor panels really need some attention. The odometer shows 29,074 miles (46,790 kilometers), but as it is often the case with old cars, actual mileage is not known.
Not started under current ownership, the ex-Steve McQueen 1963 Lincoln Continental is currently going for $8,700 after no fewer than six bids on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends Saturday, November 5th, at 9:50 PM.
Chassis number 3Y82N409563 can be decoded as 3 for the 1963 model year, Y for Wixom, 82 for the four-door sedan, and N for the eight-cylinder 430 engine with a four-barrel carburetor. A member of the Mercury-Edsel-Lincoln engine family, the 7.0-liter behemoth was actually the smallest V8 available in the fourth-generation Continental.
Higher still, the luxury-oriented automaker controlled by the Ford Motor Company offered the 385-series 460 (7.5L) and the MEL 462 (7.6L).
Offered with registration slips issued to Steve McQueen, an oh-so-desirable black license plate issued by the California DMV, and spare parts, the patina-infused sedan is presented with a clean title in the current owner’s name. Purchased by the current owner in April 2021, the car is rocking a plate that yields the color S for Highlander Green and trim 86 for the black interior.
31K means that it was manufactured on October 31st, axle 1 references 2.89:1 gearing, and trans 4 means dual-range automatic transmission. Pictured on 14-inch steelies with late-model hubcaps and whitewall rubber shoes, the Conti features power-assisted steering, power brakes, woodgrain interior trim, and air conditioning.
The carpets and headliner have been removed, the dashboard is cracked in a few places, the seats are seriously worn, and the floor panels really need some attention. The odometer shows 29,074 miles (46,790 kilometers), but as it is often the case with old cars, actual mileage is not known.
Not started under current ownership, the ex-Steve McQueen 1963 Lincoln Continental is currently going for $8,700 after no fewer than six bids on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends Saturday, November 5th, at 9:50 PM.