Unboxing the New Hot Wheels Retro Entertainment Set Reveals Exciting Mix of Collectibles

A few days ago, I was out on my regular Hot Wheels diecast hunt. While looking at the scale model cars on display, one of the store clerks approached me and said: "If you're looking for the red one everyone's so desperate about, they're all gone". She was talking about the mainline version of the Toyota Supra MK IV, and that just goes to show how the fear of missing out is starting to creep into the diecast community.