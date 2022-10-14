2023 Lincoln Corsair Gets ActiveGlide 1.2 and Is More Luxurious and Intelligent Than Ever

The newly facelifted Corsair brings to market a fresh and modernized appearance while still offering an abundance of luxury and performance in a vehicle that is priced below many competitors. The car's sleek design, first witnessed at this year's Detroit Auto Show, is sure to turn heads. Additionally, more efficient drivetrains will ensure you will get where you need to go in a swift and comfortable manner.
As a side note, the name "Corsair" has seen previous uses on numerous other Ford Motor Company models, such as the Edsel Corsair and the British Ford Corsair. In current times, Lincoln markets the Corsair as a means of expressing the brand's athletic design language, clever technology solutions, and many customizable options. Already holding the top seller title for the company, Lincoln strives to make the vehicle the best compact luxury SUV in its segment.
As stated by the director of Lincoln Nord America, Michael Sprague, the forthcoming Corsair "is artistically crafted and expertly designed to attract younger Lincoln clients and give them the luxury experience they desire." The company aims to provide a "drive experience [that is] even more effortless and personal and the new Corsair will deliver that with advanced technology and new features.”
In other words, the new model is aimed towards intriguing a younger audience, thus explaining the plethora of state-of-art technologies and connectivity solutions that Lincoln has fitted in their new compact SUV.
The vehicle's visual appeal comes mainly from a redesigned, wider front fascia and wing-shaped daytime running lights giving the Corsair a more energetic and youthful road presence. Conversely, the Corsair Grand Touring grille is finished in a sunset satin metallic foil with blue highlights for a warmer look, underlining its plug-in-hybrid prowess. The new Corsair carries a clean, modern look enhanced by new wheel choices and two more paint options, Whisper Blue and Crystal Red. Otherwise, the remainder of the bodywork, particularly the rear end, is substantially unaltered compared to the outgoing model.
The new Corsair can equip with a pair of particularly efficient and potent powertrains. Grand Touring variants combine a 2.5-liter gas engine running on an Atkinson cycle and an electric motor mated to a CVT gearbox to form a plug-in hybrid assembly that produces a net output of 266 horsepower. The rest of the Corsair lineup employs a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 250 hp coupled with an 8-speed SelectShift automatic.
The Corsair offers four distinct driving modes, "Normal," "Excite," "Slippery," and "Conserve," which let drivers further personalize their experience behind the wheel. Particularly, for the plug-in hybrid electric variants, there are also two additional settings available: "Preserve EV," which keeps the engine and motor running while conserving battery power, and "Pure EV," which is intended to keep the vehicle in an all-electric mode. If more power is required, the hybrid engine can easily be switched on to safely deliver additional output.
First introduced on the 2022 Lincoln Navigator, the ActiveGlide system represents an advanced driving assist that, in its latest 1.2 version, enables the driver to sit completely hands-free, providing intelligent lane-changing, in-lane positioning, and predictive speed assistance. They will still be monitored by a front-facing camera for the system to ensure that they pay complete attention to the road ahead. If initiated, ActiveGlide 1.2 can also automatically change lanes when sensing the blinkers being turned on.
digital interface. Not least, the 2023 Corsair will also feature a built-in hands-free experience based on Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa.
There will be two more two new interior themes available. The Smoked Truffle option provides a warm, mid-tone, neutral color palette and medium-dark soft trim elements, while Eternal Red designates a sophisticated new hue that offers a modern and fresh appearance aided by a premium selection of Pista aluminum accents. Lincoln's unique interpretation of red provides a profound experience, offering a sense of warmth, serenity, and vitality to the interior.
Prices for the 2023 Corsair are slightly up compared to the outgoing models, with a basic front-wheel-drive example starting at $39,885. All-wheel drive commands an extra $2300. The Grand Touring variant, featuring Lincoln's PHEV drivetrain architecture, starts at $54,580 and represents the highest trim on offer at the moment. The redesigned Corsair will be available in showrooms starting in Q1 2023.
