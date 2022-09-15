Lincoln Star Concept Transcends Both Space and Time at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Lincoln unveiled the Star Concept back in April, offering us a glimpse into the brand’s fully electric future. In fact, three new EVs will go into production by 2025, with a fourth one joining the range the following year.
The Star Concept is meant to preview upcoming designs and as you can see, it’s a sight to behold. Luckily, Detroit Auto Show visitors can take it all in by visiting the carmaker’s stand, where the vehicle is seen wearing predominantly matte purple, as opposed to silver, like when we first saw it.
This new purple aesthetic is stunning to look at, giving the concept even more “road presence”. It looks like it just came back from the future, albeit not a very distant one – pretty soon EVs will probably start looking like things from The Jetsons. Still, props to Lincoln for coming up with a retro-futuristic design language, as opposed to what some of these other carmakers are doing.
“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” said company president Joy Falotico, back in April. “It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space – a true place of sanctuary – for our clients.”
Design-wise, the Star Concept is a nod to the past, and once you take it all in, you can’t help but appreciate everything pertaining to the creative process that spawned this aesthetic. Then there’s that futuristic front fascia that lights up like a jewel as soon as you approach the vehicle. It’s quite striking.
Inside, you get a premium experience with wraparound seating, reclined lounge posture, individual lounge leg rests and even curated storage for devices or slippers. Other highlights include the “coast-to-coast" curved horizontal display, second-row screen, leather and chrome everywhere, transparent A-pillars and so on.
It’s hard to say whether this exact car will ever make it into production, but if it will, power will come from the carmaker’s rear and all-wheel-drive flexible battery electric architecture.
