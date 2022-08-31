1973 Lincoln Continental Found in a Barn Has the Full Package, One-Owner, All-Original

Historically speaking, 1973 was one of the best years ever for Lincoln, as its sales increased substantially, partially thanks to the Continental itself.
With the production going up 28 percent, Lincoln ended up selling over 58,600 Continentals, most of them (over 45,000 units) coming dressed as a sedan. The remaining 13,300 used a coupe body style.
Equipped with a 460 (7.5-liter) 4-barrel V8 engine, the Continental now featured an optional AM/FM stereo radio with an integrated stereo tape player, as well as large Continental trim just above the grille.
For many people out there, the 1973 Continental is a great collectible, so without a doubt, the listing published on eBay by seller dibbman67 can easily catch their attention.
This sedan appears to have the full package for a survivor. First and foremost, it was discovered in a barn, though we don’t know just how long it’s been sitting before the seller eventually pulled the car out. Then, it had just one owner since new, so as a result, it comes with the full paperwork and the original keys.
As if this wasn’t already enough to make the Continental a very intriguing survivor, the car continues to be entirely original as well, as it has never been molested or altered in any way. It did receive a series of fixes, including a new battery and new tires, but other than that, it comes in a condition that even Lincoln would be impressed with.
The engine starts and runs just properly, so in many ways, this Continental is ready for the road. The only thing that needs to be fixed is the air conditioning, as the seller says it’s currently not working.
As a time capsule whose place is in someone’s garage, this Lincoln isn’t necessarily cheap, so it can be yours for $12,500. The Make Offer button, however, has also been enabled.
Equipped with a 460 (7.5-liter) 4-barrel V8 engine, the Continental now featured an optional AM/FM stereo radio with an integrated stereo tape player, as well as large Continental trim just above the grille.
For many people out there, the 1973 Continental is a great collectible, so without a doubt, the listing published on eBay by seller dibbman67 can easily catch their attention.
This sedan appears to have the full package for a survivor. First and foremost, it was discovered in a barn, though we don’t know just how long it’s been sitting before the seller eventually pulled the car out. Then, it had just one owner since new, so as a result, it comes with the full paperwork and the original keys.
As if this wasn’t already enough to make the Continental a very intriguing survivor, the car continues to be entirely original as well, as it has never been molested or altered in any way. It did receive a series of fixes, including a new battery and new tires, but other than that, it comes in a condition that even Lincoln would be impressed with.
The engine starts and runs just properly, so in many ways, this Continental is ready for the road. The only thing that needs to be fixed is the air conditioning, as the seller says it’s currently not working.
As a time capsule whose place is in someone’s garage, this Lincoln isn’t necessarily cheap, so it can be yours for $12,500. The Make Offer button, however, has also been enabled.