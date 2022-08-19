Lincoln Releases Model L100 Concept, Creating the Ultimate Vehicle Sanctuary of Tomorrow

Paying homage to Lincoln’s first luxury vehicle, the 1922 Model L, Lincoln is looking toward the future by debuting the Model L100 Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance. By pushing the boundaries of their Quiet Flight’s design, their aim is to reimagine the ultimate vehicle sanctuary of tomorrow by creating a space for human connections and shared experiences.
The L100 Concept has a captivating design with sleek and aerodynamic curves, two rearward opening doors and a glass canopy roof. It also features wide rear haunches with a K-tail, and massive wheel covers. Lincoln kept its exterior design seamless and relatively simple, lacking an excess of decorative exterior pieces. There’s an illuminated Lincoln badge on the car’s front end and a Lincoln star on each front fender, meant to remind you about what type of vehicle you’re looking at.
This concept car was created to be fully autonomous with significant innovations in its software, driving experience and connectivity. It’s thought more of as a sanctuary rather than a car, where people can enjoy the benefits of transportation without worrying about driving the car itself. Using next generation battery cell and pack technologies, Lincoln is providing efficient structural integration and delivering game changing energy density. By treating the vehicle as a system, they can maximize interior space and offer designers the opportunity to create the signature Lincoln experience.
The center console (or the chessboard, as Lincoln calls it) features a jewel-inspired (the chess piece) controller that is basically a miniature model of the car. With the lack of a steering wheel or pedals, Lincoln is reimagining what steering will look like in the future with this interactive controller, making the driving experience effortless.
The Model L100 will welcome its user with the signature Lincoln Embrace and the smart wheel covers will use lighting and sensors to communicate motion, battery life and human presence. An Advanced AI will enable a light symphony that greets and follows the user around the vehicle.
The digital floor, canopy and ambient lighting all go together to create an immersive and personalized experience for Lincoln passengers, creating the ultimate sanctuary of tomorrow.
The Model L100 is a nod to history. With the 1922 Model L as a foundation, Lincoln created a concept car that’s designed to offer genuinely luxurious and pure experiences for their clients. Lastly, a crystal greyhound hood ornament, initially selected by Edsel Ford in the 1920s, is visible through the transparent hood and is an homage to the grace and elegance standing at the core of Lincoln’s brand. Moving forward, we’re probably not getting to see the Model L100 going into production (it’s a concept after all), but I am confident we’ll see elements inspired by this vehicle into future commercial releases from Lincoln.
The L100 Concept has a captivating design with sleek and aerodynamic curves, two rearward opening doors and a glass canopy roof. It also features wide rear haunches with a K-tail, and massive wheel covers. Lincoln kept its exterior design seamless and relatively simple, lacking an excess of decorative exterior pieces. There’s an illuminated Lincoln badge on the car’s front end and a Lincoln star on each front fender, meant to remind you about what type of vehicle you’re looking at.
This concept car was created to be fully autonomous with significant innovations in its software, driving experience and connectivity. It’s thought more of as a sanctuary rather than a car, where people can enjoy the benefits of transportation without worrying about driving the car itself. Using next generation battery cell and pack technologies, Lincoln is providing efficient structural integration and delivering game changing energy density. By treating the vehicle as a system, they can maximize interior space and offer designers the opportunity to create the signature Lincoln experience.
The center console (or the chessboard, as Lincoln calls it) features a jewel-inspired (the chess piece) controller that is basically a miniature model of the car. With the lack of a steering wheel or pedals, Lincoln is reimagining what steering will look like in the future with this interactive controller, making the driving experience effortless.
The Model L100 will welcome its user with the signature Lincoln Embrace and the smart wheel covers will use lighting and sensors to communicate motion, battery life and human presence. An Advanced AI will enable a light symphony that greets and follows the user around the vehicle.
The digital floor, canopy and ambient lighting all go together to create an immersive and personalized experience for Lincoln passengers, creating the ultimate sanctuary of tomorrow.
The Model L100 is a nod to history. With the 1922 Model L as a foundation, Lincoln created a concept car that’s designed to offer genuinely luxurious and pure experiences for their clients. Lastly, a crystal greyhound hood ornament, initially selected by Edsel Ford in the 1920s, is visible through the transparent hood and is an homage to the grace and elegance standing at the core of Lincoln’s brand. Moving forward, we’re probably not getting to see the Model L100 going into production (it’s a concept after all), but I am confident we’ll see elements inspired by this vehicle into future commercial releases from Lincoln.