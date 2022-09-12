The Lincoln Corsair’s 2023 Refresh Drops 2.3L EcoBoost, Gets 13.2-Inch Touchscreen

To be twinned with the facelifted Escape, the mid-cycle refresh of the Lincoln Corsair has dropped its most powerful engine due to abysmal sales. The 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo used to make 295 horsepower and 310 pound-foot (420 Nm). For the 2023 model year, prospective customers will have to settle for the 2.0 turbo or the 2.5 plug-in hybrid.
Available in both front- and all-wheel drive, the 2.0 EcoBoost is much obliged to deliver 250 horsepower and 275 pound-foot (373 Nm) as per the SAE J1349 testing protocol. Regardless of the driven wheels, an eight-speed automatic is standard. Weighing in at 3,685 or 3,836 pounds (1,671 or 17,40 kilograms), this variant is capable of towing up to 3,000 lbs (1,361 kgs).
The plug-in hybrid is an AWD-only affair that comes with an Atkinson-cycle engine and a continuously variable transmission with SelectShift capability. Tipping the scales at 4,397 pounds (1,994 kilograms), the most fuel-efficient Corsair mirrors the max towing rating with its ICE sibling.
Baptized Grand Touring even though grand touring means a completely different thing, the plug-in powertrain packs 266 horsepower. The Lincoln Motor Company hasn’t shared the system’s combined torque figure or any fuel economy figures because the first units are due to arrive in showrooms in early 2023. On the upside, Lincoln updated the configurator with the refreshed Corsair. The Standard trim level kicks off at $38,690 excluding freight, the Reserve is $43,075, and the Grand Touring starts at $53,385.
Updated inside and out, “Corsair is artistically crafted and expertly designed to attract younger Lincoln clients and give them the luxury experience they desire,” said Michael Sprague, the big kahuna at Lincoln. “We want the driving experience to be even more effortless and personal and the new Corsair will deliver that with advanced technology and new features.”
Mr. Sprague refers to ActiveGlide 1.2, a driving-assist suite that includes Lane Change Assist, Predictive Speed Assist, In-Lane Repositing, and Intersection Assist 2.0. The Auto Air Refresh holistic air filtration system also needs to be mentioned, but the highlight comes in the guise of a 13.2-inch infotainment system. The driver also enjoys a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with the premium marque's so-called Constellation digital interface.
Two new interior themes (Smoked Truffle, Eternal Red) as well as two new exterior colors (Crystal Red, Whisper Blue) sum up the MY23 updates.
