The Lincoln Corsair’s 2023 Refresh Drops 2.3L EcoBoost, Gets 13.2-Inch Touchscreen

More on this:

1 Beautiful and Rare 1957 Lincoln Premiere Landau Is Off the Market, You Just Missed It

2 Ford's BlueCruise Can Now Change Lanes by Itself, You Just Sit and Watch

3 Turquoise 1957 Lincoln Premiere Looks Like a Batmobile Made Out of Candy

4 Ford Recalls 200,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs Due to Fire Risk

5 1973 Lincoln Continental Found in a Barn Has the Full Package, One-Owner, All-Original