Turquoise 1957 Lincoln Premiere Looks Like a Batmobile Made Out of Candy

There's no denying that the American car industry spawned some of the greatest and most beautiful automobiles in the 1950s. The list is way too long to mention here, but this era included gorgeous machines like the Chevrolet Bel Air, Ford Thunderbird, Lincoln Continental, and the Hudson Hornet.
Whether we're talking about Chrysler, Dodge, Oldsmobile, or Pontiac, each automaker rolled out beautiful and flamboyant designs to satisfy a post-WW2 market that wanted to spend big bucks on increasingly larger and luxurious cars.
But while many 1950s cars went on to become iconic and highly-desirable classics, some were almost forgotten. Because they were either overshadowed by other nameplates or discontinued after only a few years in showrooms. One of those cars, and my absolute favorite nameplate from the 1950s, is the 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser.
But I'm not here to talk about this gorgeous and innovative land yacht. I want to show you my second-favorite 1950s automobile that doesn't get the attention it deserves. I'm talking about the Lincoln Premiere, which was introduced for the 1956 model year as a mid-range offering slotted between the Capri and the Continental.
Originally a more upscale version of the Capri, the Premiere was redesigned to look like the Continental in 1958. The nameplate was discontinued after the 1960 model year and never revived. However, the name made a comeback as a trim level on modern Lincoln vehicles.
While it never became as iconic and sought-after as the Continental, the first-generation Premiere remains one of the more flamboyant automobiles of the mid-1950s. Featuring big fins, stacked headlamps, and wheels tucked under the fenders, the 1957 version almost looks like a Batmobile.
Yes, I'm talking about the 1960s version that George Barris designed for the original television series. Since that car was based on the 1955 Lincoln Futura concept, it's far from surprising that the Batmobile and the 1957 Premiere share a few styling cues.
The sleek land yacht looks so impressive on the road, that barn-find hunter Sean Roberts went as far as to follow a 1957 Premiere driver to his home to take a closer look and capture it on camera. Yes, it's a bit creepy, but I totally get it and I would have done the same. Especially since the Premiere in question looks pristine inside and out and it's finished in turquoise.
And in case you're wondering, the long and heavy 1957 Premiere was no slouch either because the 368-cubic-inch (6.0-liter) Y-block V8 under the hood came with a solid 300 horsepower on tap. All that oomph reached the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. But enough talk for today, check out this unbelievably gorgeous classic in the video below.
But while many 1950s cars went on to become iconic and highly-desirable classics, some were almost forgotten. Because they were either overshadowed by other nameplates or discontinued after only a few years in showrooms. One of those cars, and my absolute favorite nameplate from the 1950s, is the 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser.
But I'm not here to talk about this gorgeous and innovative land yacht. I want to show you my second-favorite 1950s automobile that doesn't get the attention it deserves. I'm talking about the Lincoln Premiere, which was introduced for the 1956 model year as a mid-range offering slotted between the Capri and the Continental.
Originally a more upscale version of the Capri, the Premiere was redesigned to look like the Continental in 1958. The nameplate was discontinued after the 1960 model year and never revived. However, the name made a comeback as a trim level on modern Lincoln vehicles.
While it never became as iconic and sought-after as the Continental, the first-generation Premiere remains one of the more flamboyant automobiles of the mid-1950s. Featuring big fins, stacked headlamps, and wheels tucked under the fenders, the 1957 version almost looks like a Batmobile.
Yes, I'm talking about the 1960s version that George Barris designed for the original television series. Since that car was based on the 1955 Lincoln Futura concept, it's far from surprising that the Batmobile and the 1957 Premiere share a few styling cues.
The sleek land yacht looks so impressive on the road, that barn-find hunter Sean Roberts went as far as to follow a 1957 Premiere driver to his home to take a closer look and capture it on camera. Yes, it's a bit creepy, but I totally get it and I would have done the same. Especially since the Premiere in question looks pristine inside and out and it's finished in turquoise.
And in case you're wondering, the long and heavy 1957 Premiere was no slouch either because the 368-cubic-inch (6.0-liter) Y-block V8 under the hood came with a solid 300 horsepower on tap. All that oomph reached the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. But enough talk for today, check out this unbelievably gorgeous classic in the video below.