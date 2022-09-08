1957 Chevrolet Two-Ten Townsman Is a California Child, Spoiled Like a Brat

It wouldn't be a proper celebration of all things American V8 here on autoevolution if it didn't talk a bit about the Chevrolet 210, or Two-Ten as some people like to call it. It's not so easy to come by, this breed, but if you know where to look, chance might just smile upon you. And boy, it sure did smile on us when we came across this thing here.
But first, a short look back at the model, for those still unfamiliar with it. The 210 was born in the Chevrolet stables in 1953 as a replacement for the Styleline DeLuxe series. In its first two years on the market, it was actually the carmaker's most successful model, as people saw it as a less expensive Bel Air. Soon, things changed though, and Chevy replaced the 210 in its lineup in 1957, with the Biscayne.
During its short presence on the market, the vehicle was offered in several body styles. Pretty much all of them are very sought-after collectibles these days, changing hands for large sums of money, in essence regardless of the state they're in.
The 210 we have here is of the Townsman variety, having been originally produced in the last year of the nameplate on the market, 1957, but a heavily modified and modernized one.
The wagon is presently listed by auction house Mecum as a star of the event it is presently hosting in Dallas, Texas. It'll go under the hammer on Friday, September 9, with no estimate of sale price, but with a reserve and the promise of making the future owner the center of attention at car meets.
Wrapped in Millennium Silver that gives it a very cold and elegant look, the wagon sports all the required trim upgrades to be mistaken for a Bel Air. The body is slapped onto a Roadster Shop chassis and features adjustable coilover shocks, a 4-link rear suspension, and Wilwood braking hardware.
ECU and controlled by an automatic transmission.
The metal-look exterior wraps around a custom Thunder Road tan and black interior, which is accessed by means of scissors doors up front and suicide doors for the rear. Once inside, the eye is instantly captured by the large bucket seats, the center console ripped off a 2019 Chevrolet Volt, and the Dakota Digital VHX instrument cluster.
Depending on how you look at things, the following things added to the Townsman may ruin this build, or make it even greater: the over six decades wagon comes with an Alpine 9-inch touchscreen, HD stereo with MP3 capability, if anyone still uses that audio format, and built-in navigation. Why, it even has a Thinkware 4K camera to look ahead, and a 2K one to look out the rear.
The last bit of info we're going to give you about this 1957 Chevrolet 210 Townsman is that it was built and driven in California, so it was mostly spared the nasty weather elsewhere.
