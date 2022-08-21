Rare 1957 Packard Wagon Comes Out of Storage, Supercharged Surprise Under the Hood

One of America's premier luxury car manufacturers from the early 1900s until the late 1940s, Packard disappeared altogether in 1958, following a decade of financial struggle. And right before it went belly-up, its cars were mostly rebadged and slightly redesigned Studebakers.
Packard purchased the failing Studebaker Corporation in 1954, forming America's fourth-largest car company. The merger proved to be a bad decision and by 1956 Packard was in such bad financial shape that it failed to secure funding to retool its factory for brand-new cars. As a result, Packard used Studebaker platforms for 1957 and 1958 before the company was shut down.
No longer the exclusive brand it once was, Packard lost most of its traditional customers, and its 1957 and 1958 cars were often mocked and called "Packardbakers." This 1957 Country Sedan is one of those cars.
Offered alongside the Town Sedan as part of the 1957 Clipper lineup, it was in fact based on the Studebaker President. Introduced with hopes that it will keep the brand alive until a brand-new Packard model could be funded, the Studebaker-based Clipper received negative reviews due to its similarity with the President. Some dealers were so angry that they dropped Packard completely.
Unsurprisingly, Packard sold only 4,809 Clippers that year. Production included 3,940 sedans and 869 station wagons, figures that make the Country Sedan relatively rare nowadays. And the fact that this two-tone, silver-and-black example is still in one piece is downright amazing.
There's no backstory on this grocery getter, but it sure looks like it spent a lot of time in storage. Fortunately enough though, it doesn't show signs of rust beyond some surface corrosion and the body panels seem to be straight. But of course, it needs a repaint on the outside and a full makeover inside the cabin.
There's loads of good news under the hood though, where you'll find the original, numbers-matching 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8. Not only that, but it comes with the original McCulloch supercharger on top. Yup, I'm talking about the same setup from the Studebaker Golden Hawk, which delivered 275 horsepower. This "Packardbaker" was no slouch, even if you compared it to the 1957 Chevrolet Nomad, which came with a 283-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) rated at up to 283 horses.
On top of the rebuilt supercharger, the Packard also got new brakes, tires, battery, and a dual exhaust. The seller claims it will run and drive once the old gasoline will be flushed out of the system.
Is this rare and forgotten wagon worth restoring? Well, it's nowhere near as valuable as the iconic nameplates from the era and Packard club members don't even recognize it as a true Packard. In short, even though it's rare, it's far from desirable and whoever restores this wagon won't get his money back following a sale.
All told, this Packard needs to find an owner who genuinely loves the 1957 Clipper. It's the only way it will become a restored classic and not another parts car. If you want to save this rare yet unloved Packard, it's currently being sold by eBay's "zepbooks" for $8,500. The wagon is located in Reno, Nevada, and the seller is entertaining offers.
