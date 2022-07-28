1961 Chevrolet Biscayne Gets Saved From the Crusher, Runs and Drives After 30 Years

With millions of classic cars abandoned in junkyards or forgotten in barns, it's great to see that some of them get rescued from time to time. But it gets even better when the vehicle in question is saved after it was bound to be crushed. This 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne is one of the incredibly lucky ones.
Yes, I know, the Biscayne is nowhere near as fancy as the Impala or the Bel Air. On top of that, this is a bare-bones model with a six-cylinder engine and no radio. But have you seen a classic in such good condition after more than three decades of exposure to the elements?
Yes, there is some rust around the front fascia and the interior will need new upholstery to become usable, but this Biscayne is a surprisingly solid survivor. And yes, that turquoise paint you're looking at is the one that it got from the factory. This is by no means a parts car. It's a Chevy that can be restored at reasonable costs.
But does it still run? Well, no engine will fire up after 30 years without a sip of gasoline, but this one took all those decades of sitting like a champ and didn't get stuck. Not only that, but it agreed to run after a bit of work. And it still had plenty of oomph to take the four-door sedan for a quick spin.
Of course, it's not road-worthy just yet. According to YouTube's "IowaClassicCars," it's in desperate need of a new clutch, a fuel system, and new floors. And it will need plenty of work in other departments as well. But for a car that spent half of its life in a junkyard, it's as solid as they get.
Will it get restored? Well, the current owner is planning on letting it go, so its fate remains uncertain for now. But hopefully whoever buys it will give it the refresh it deserves. Until that happens, see it come back to life in the video below.
