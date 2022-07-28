This Is the 2023 Ford Escape Facelift Before You're Supposed to See It, Isn't It Prettier?

Ford is getting ready to give the fourth-generation Escape, otherwise known as the Kuga overseas, a welcomed mid-cycle refresh, some three years after the current one entered production.
We’ve seen prototypes testing in various environments for quite a while now, and this is the first time that an uncamouflaged one posed for the camera. Looking more mature than before, the Bronco Sport’s cousin, which also shares its construction with the Maverick, Focus, and Lincoln Corsair, has a prettier face.
It sports new headlights, slimmer, and with BMW-like graphics, linked together by a thin light strip, less pointy nose, and grille that was moved further up. At the back, the taillights have become smaller, and there is a new bumper with a much cleaner design. The ‘Escape’ badge still sits above the license plate, right below the corporate logo. Oh, and you can blame that sleek styling on the ST-Line trim level, because the pictured prototype is in this particular configuration.
The 2023 Escape/Kuga has a brand-new infotainment system, with a display that appears to be bigger. The middle part of the dashboard was redesigned, and it doesn’t incorporate the media controls below the main screen anymore. We’d expect Ford to up the ante with new upholstery and trim, and maybe improve, and/or perhaps expand the driving assistance gear.
Likely a few months away from being unveiled, the 2023 Ford Escape/Kuga shouldn’t offer any surprises in the power department. Thus, look for the usual mills, powered by gasoline, such as the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter units. We wouldn’t be surprised if they become frugal and less polluting, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for it either. The self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid options shouldn’t go anywhere. Still, keep in mind that the Dearborn company hasn’t said anything about the facelifted compact crossover yet, and they’re keeping the juicy details a secret until the grand unveiling.
