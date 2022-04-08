2023 Ford Kuga/Escape Spied With Skimpy Grille Camouflage, New DRL Signature

Ford’s facelifted Escape, known as the Kuga in Europe, has become less camera shy, as the latest prototype spied undergoing testing on the right side of the pond has a much more revealing camouflage.
One of the most visible parts is the grille, which hosts the corporate logo in the middle, and is a bit wider compared to its predecessor’s. The headlights are all-new, sporting a more modern daytime running light signature, and the lower central air intake is bigger.
It is possible that the side trim has become smaller, yet it is hard to tell at this point, as the trippy vinyl stickers do a great job at keeping certain aspects a secret. Also, it is worth noting that the hood is longer than before, and that Ford’s designers have had to reshape the fenders in order to make everything fit together.
Usually, the newer a model becomes, the slimmer its taillights get. However, that’s not the case here, because the rear lighting units are actually fatter, and protrude less into the tailgate, which features a repositioned handle. The reflectors have been enlarged too, and the bumper misses out on the diffuser trim on the scooped prototype. They could be provisional, but for now, the tailpipes are as real as they come.
Inside, the 2023 Ford Kuga/Escape is expected to get an updated dashboard panel to host the new infotainment system. This is what previous scoops have suggested anyway, but we should not forget that they might simply be experimenting with new stuff.
In all likelihood, the powertrain family soldier on, perhaps with tiny upgrades, if anything, which could improve the fuel economy, and emissions. Look for the mid-cycle refresh of the Blue Oval’s compact crossover in the second half of the year, with sales likely kicking off shortly after the big unveiling.
It is possible that the side trim has become smaller, yet it is hard to tell at this point, as the trippy vinyl stickers do a great job at keeping certain aspects a secret. Also, it is worth noting that the hood is longer than before, and that Ford’s designers have had to reshape the fenders in order to make everything fit together.
Usually, the newer a model becomes, the slimmer its taillights get. However, that’s not the case here, because the rear lighting units are actually fatter, and protrude less into the tailgate, which features a repositioned handle. The reflectors have been enlarged too, and the bumper misses out on the diffuser trim on the scooped prototype. They could be provisional, but for now, the tailpipes are as real as they come.
Inside, the 2023 Ford Kuga/Escape is expected to get an updated dashboard panel to host the new infotainment system. This is what previous scoops have suggested anyway, but we should not forget that they might simply be experimenting with new stuff.
In all likelihood, the powertrain family soldier on, perhaps with tiny upgrades, if anything, which could improve the fuel economy, and emissions. Look for the mid-cycle refresh of the Blue Oval’s compact crossover in the second half of the year, with sales likely kicking off shortly after the big unveiling.