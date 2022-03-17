2023 Ford Escape Spied in Europe As the Facelifted Kuga, Looks Less Focused if You Ask Us

Ford’s facelifted Escape, otherwise known as the Kuga on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, has returned to the scoop arena, with our spy photographers snapping two prototypes in Germany.
Sporting slightly less camouflage than before, the 2023 Ford Kuga/Escape is trying to shed its Focus weight. As a result, designers went for a slightly different approach that draws a thicker line between it and its platform-sharing sibling that has fewer inches under its belly.
It has slimmer headlamps that protrude more into the front quarter panels, and a longer hood. Expected to have about the same proportions, the grille looks different too, and incorporates the brand’s corporate logo in the middle. The central air intake is much wider than before, and the side trim in the new bumper was moved further up.
Out back, the tailgate does not seem to have changed that much, though it appears that the handle was repositioned. We can see a rather big reversing camera sticking out, and bigger reflectors towards the sides. The new diffuser has cutouts for the dual exhaust pipes, and the taillights, with their fresh graphics, are likely the final production units.
Zooming in on certain pictures reveals that the 2023 Kuga/Escape has an updated dashboard panel, as the infotainment system no longer sits on top of it. Nonetheless, don’t forget that this is still a prototype, so Ford might just be experimenting with this feature.
Power will allegedly come from the same engines, yet we wouldn’t be surprised if some of them become less polluting, and more frugal. We don’t know any juicy details about the mills that will be found under the hood of the facelifted iteration, but we won't have to wait that long for it, as the unveiling is understood to have been scheduled for the second half of 2022.
