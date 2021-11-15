2023 Ford Escape/Kuga Unofficially Imagined Earlier Than One Needs To Anticipate

Blue Oval’s Kuga/Escape crossover SUV has a bit of a quirky origin story. But it’s becoming more and more traditional with each passing iteration. Which may or may not be a good thing.
If we take the European Kuga into account, Ford originally designed and developed the compact crossover SUV to better fit the Old Continent tastes a little more than a decade ago. But then it became more efficient to have the same high-riding model everywhere, including in North America.
Speaking of the latter, the Kuga bears a different name there. It’s the fourth-generation Escape, a model that was initially related to the Mazda Tribute during its first and second iterations. Currently, the SUV is about as fresh as it gets, considering the 2019 market introduction of the latest generation.
But of course, automakers can never stand still too much, and as such our collaborating spy photographers have already caught the 2023 Escape refresh in Europe. It poses there as a facelifted Kuga with a lighting signature that makes it a recent-model year BMW impersonator of some sort. Although, the generic L-shaped LED daylight driving lights are also as – well – generic and non-descript as they can be.
Naturally, the bland atmosphere hasn’t stopped the good folks over at Kolesa from attempting to get rid of all the camouflage ahead of time. Their unofficial take on the updated 2023 Escape/Kuga was pushed forward by the knowledge that Ford is right in the midst of an ample refresh process for its European products – as seen with the recent Focus and Fiesta facelifts.
They are basing their unofficial findings both on the current spy shots with the Kuga/Escape but also on prior work done by Spanish publication motor.es. Of course, given the usual extent of a modern facelift, it’s not that hard to guess the changes either – especially since we already know the new end-design of the headlights.
From there, it’s not that hard to imagine the enlarged, oval-shaped radiator grille with bold honeycomb patterns, as well as the possible enhancements in terms of comfort, feature, and technologies. So, now, all we have to do is wait for the OEM’s next crossover move.
