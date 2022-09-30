Ferrari Purosangue Reimagined With More Compact Footprint, BMW X4 Roofline

Described as Maranello’s first-ever vehicle with four doors although the rear hatch is considered a door as well, the Purosangue offers a unique blend of naturally-aspirated V12 muscle and SUV practicality. Even so, a handful of snobs aren’t convinced by the Prancing Horse’s new SUV.
One could argue the snobs are right. The Italian company is hideously profitable as is, without the need for a utility vehicle. Enzo Ferrari would never have given his blessing considering that Il Drake was only interested in racing, an endeavor made possible by selling super sports cars and GTs.
Exterior design is a little on the controversial side as well, but on the other hand, questionable styling is considered an asset in today’s automotive industry. Just look at BMW’s huge kidney grilles, Minecraft-ish M2, and gaudy XM. Sorry to burst one’s bubble, but controversial design cues sell.
Utility vehicles may not be to anyone’s liking. Be that as it may, Ferrari would’ve shot itself in the foot by not offering a utility vehicle. It also made it unique by means of a free-breathing V12. It’s also a bit showy thanks to rear-hinged rear doors, and the dashboard is pretty different from what Lamborghini and Bentley are doing in the Urus and Bentayga.
That said, can we all agree that the Purosangue is a necessary evil?
Theophilus Chin, a.k.a. Theottle, makes it harder to come to a consensus by giving the Purosangue a more contentious roofline. His BMW X4-inspired take on the first-ever Ferrari utility vehicle will certainly ruffle some feathers, but still, that’s not the essence of the rendering in the featured clip.
“What about a smaller brother to the Purosangue? I have experimented with the idea of a smaller crossover by clothing the Purosangue onto the BMW X4,” and voila! The pixel artist does have a point, more so if you compare the wheelbase of the new Purosangue with that of the Bavarian crossover.
