Patrick Mahomes Bought His Wife a 710-HP Ferrari F8 Tributo in Rosso Mugello

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is an amazing piece of kit. It was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as a direct replacement for the 488 and it’s been on sale ever since. Design and performance-wise, it’s not as revolutionary as something like the SF90 Stradale, but that’s because the latter is walking that thin line between supercar and hypercar.
Powering the F8 Tributo is a 3.9-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine (same as in the 488 Pista), with a power output of 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. Using Launch Control, you can accelerate this car from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while 100 mph (160 kph) takes 5.8 seconds.
You can keep going to a quarter mile, which is covered in 10.5 seconds, and if you’ve got room, you’ll eventually max out at 211 mph (340 kph). There will never come a time when this car won’t be considered extremely quick.
One owner that’s certainly having a blast behind the wheel is Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who many would argue is the best player at his position in the NFL.
The Chiefs player gifted his wife this stunning F8 Tributo on Mother’s Day, and from the looks of it, it seems to feature a Rosso Mugello exterior and a Beige leather interior. The seats appear to be either the standard ones you get on the F8 or what Ferrari calls ‘Specific design seats’ - they’re more or less the same.
As for Patrick Mahomes, he got the Chiefs off to a good start this season, as the team is currently first in the AFC West with a 2-1 record. Up next for them is a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Mahomes will match up against none other than Tom Brady.
You can keep going to a quarter mile, which is covered in 10.5 seconds, and if you’ve got room, you’ll eventually max out at 211 mph (340 kph). There will never come a time when this car won’t be considered extremely quick.
One owner that’s certainly having a blast behind the wheel is Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who many would argue is the best player at his position in the NFL.
The Chiefs player gifted his wife this stunning F8 Tributo on Mother’s Day, and from the looks of it, it seems to feature a Rosso Mugello exterior and a Beige leather interior. The seats appear to be either the standard ones you get on the F8 or what Ferrari calls ‘Specific design seats’ - they’re more or less the same.
As for Patrick Mahomes, he got the Chiefs off to a good start this season, as the team is currently first in the AFC West with a 2-1 record. Up next for them is a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Mahomes will match up against none other than Tom Brady.