Ferrari F8 Tributo Went Above and Beyond to Look Like This

Driving a supercar doesn’t make you a super driver, hence the countless accidents involving all sorts of blue-blooded machines. One of the latest came from Poland and rendered a Ferrari F8 Tributo useless.
Judging by the pictures that made their way to the web yesterday, courtesy of supercar.fails on Instagram, it appears that this Ferrari F8 Tributo had a close encounter of the third kind with the guardrail.
This would explain the numerous damages, which stretch beyond the missing left front wheel, beat up axle, and more-than-bruised left front quarter panel, front hood, and bumper. The windshield was smashed as a result of the accident that we know nothing about, and there is a rather big dent on the roof as well.
Hopefully, whoever was driving it at the time escaped without serious injuries, and that seems plausible, as the safety cell doesn’t seem to have been affected. Also, the deployed airbags did what they were supposed to do as well. Too bad there’s not something similar available for the entire exterior of the car, otherwise it wouldn’t have ended up looking this bad.
Speaking of which, the extensive damages, combined with what seem to be some structural ones too, may have earned a totaled title for this Ferrari F8 Tributo. That’s our two cents on it, but even so, a shop specialized in this sort of stuff could probably bring it back to its former shine without too much hassle, assuming that money is no issue.
And it shouldn’t be a big problem for anyone who can afford it, considering that it starts at almost $300,000 in the United States. The successor to the 488 is a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive machine, with a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, rated at 710 bhp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. It can keep pushing up to 211 mph (340 kph), with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint taking 2.9 seconds.
