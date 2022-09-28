Engaging the 'Mustang' Mode in a Ferrari 360 Will Send It Flying Into a Tree

Did you know the Ferrari 360 has a secret ‘Mustang’ driving mode? It engages automatically upon abusing the throttle, and not knowing what you’re doing behind the wheel, and the repercussions can be dramatic.
Case in point, get ready to watch such a supercar being badly damaged during an accident that could have easily been avoided if the driver didn’t want to show off. But they did, and as a result, we now have a new addition to our ‘Crash’ category.
Captured on camera presumably not long ago, with supercar.fails on Instagram, who uploaded the video last week, claiming that it took place in Mantua, Italy, the footage starts by showing the Ferrari 360 Spider calmly driving down a straight road, passing by some enthusiasts.
Shortly after, the driver decided to floor it, when all of a sudden, the rear-wheel drive nature of the Italian supercar kicked in, turning the nose slightly to the left. The person holding the wheel tried to correct it, and in a blink of an eye, it then turned right. Pushing the brake pedal was already too late, as it did nothing to stop it from hitting not one, but two trees by the looks of it.
Pausing the video at the right moment reveals extensive damages to its front end and suspension. Towards the end of the clip, a static shot puts the spotlight on the left side of the white exotic, showing more damage to the driver’s door and left rear quarter panel.
We don’t know if it is a write-off, as it is hard to tell from the footage embedded at the bottom of the page, but bringing it back to its former shine is going to cost a lot of money. On the bright side, no pedestrians were injured as a result of the reckless driving.
