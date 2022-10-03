2023 Toyota Corolla Updated Across the Range in Japan

Introduced in 2018, the 12th generation of the long-running Toyota Corolla has welcomed a mid-cycle refresh in Japan. All three body styles – namely the sedan, hatchback, and station wagon – have received a well-deserved nip and tuck. The DRLs open the list of visual updates, along with the lower grille, arrow-like inserts, and fog lamp surrounds.
On the inside, Toyota upgraded the standard and optional infotainment systems. The 8.0-inch Display Audio and 10.5-inch Display Audio Plus both come with cordless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto in the Japanese market. Toyota also sweetens the deal with updated software.
Toyota Safety Sense now comes with expanded functionality. The highlight is a nameless feature we’ll call junction assist, which detects oncoming vehicles when turning right at an intersection. Junction assist also detects pedestrians when turning left or right. Proactive Driving Assist is the second highlight, a feature that supports the driver's steering and braking operation to avoid getting too close to parked vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
Prospective customers will be happy to hear that every single powerplant has been improved for the 2023 model year in this part of the world. The hybrid powertrain, for example, is rocking a more powerful electric motor that generates more power and torque than the pre-facelift. E-Four all-wheel drive is available on the sedan and wagon, adding a rear-mounted electric motor that belts out 41 ps (40 horsepower) and 84 Nm (62 lb-ft).
The four-door sedan and five-door wagon further boast a 1.5-liter Dynamic Force engine that replaces the 1.8-liter mill of yesteryear. Codenamed M15A-FKS, the newcomer makes 120 ps and 145 Nm (107 pound-foot) as opposed to 140 ps and 170 Nm (125 pound-foot) for the 2ZR-FAE. Designed specifically for gas mileage, the 1.5-liter Dynamic Force engine features the Direct Shift CVT rather than the pre-facelift’s Super CVT-i.
Last but certainly not least, the Corolla Sport five-door hatchback gets a 2.0-liter Dynamic Force lump that replaces the 8NR-FTS turbocharged 1.2-liter unit of the pre-facelift. The Atkinson-cycle engine makes 170 ps (168 hp) and 202 Nm (149 lb-ft). It’s solely offered with the Direct Shift CVT, whereas its predecessor could be had with the Super CVT-i or a manual.
