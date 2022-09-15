Lincoln Model L100 Concept Visits NAIAS, Looks Fit for a Gotham City Playboy Billionaire

Even though the setting here is the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, we can’t help but feel as though this concept belongs on the streets of Gotham City, with Bruce Wayne lounging inside while his Bat-Cave computer does the driving remotely.
The Lincoln Model L100 Concept first made its debut at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, showcasing the brand’s so-called Quiet Flight design language and embracing everything there is to love about aerodynamics, luxury and autonomous technology. Naturally, this type of vehicle wasn’t made to be driven, but rather as a posh means of transportation where you don’t need to move a muscle in order to get from point A to point B.
This vehicle also pays homage to the 1922 Model L, which stood as Lincoln’s first-ever luxury vehicle – highly regarded for its outstanding engineering. Meanwhile, underneath, the concept uses next-generation battery cell and pack technologies, with game-changing energy density.
“With the Model L100 Concept, we reimagine what the Lincoln sanctuary might look like for our clients of tomorrow moving us forward to define the next chapter of the Lincoln story,” said company president Joy Falotico.
As you can see, the focus here is the interior design, featuring a massive glass roof, reverse-hinged doors, intuitive lighting tech, AI-powered systems, recycled sueded fabrics (it’s an animal-free interior), a digital floor, plus either driver-centric or social seating configurations.
Then there’s the interactive center console chessboard, with its jewel-inspired chess piece controller. The latter is said to replace the traditional steering wheel, which you probably wouldn’t need anyway in a fully autonomous vehicle. The thing is, full self-driving tech is so far away (probably won’t happen this decade), we needn’t worry about not being in full control of our cars any time soon.
The Lincoln Model L100 Concept is one of the most spectacular-looking machines currently on display at NAIAS this year. We truly hope you get the chance to check it out in person.
