Lincoln and Shinola Reveal Two Timepieces to Celebrate Carmaker's 100th Anniversary

Lincoln, the luxury vehicle division of American carmaker Ford, celebrates a century of classic elegance and luxurious functionality this year. As part of their centennial celebrations, the brand has partnered with Shinola, a famed Detroit-based lifestyle company, to create two Lincoln x Shinola Runwell watches inspired by the automaker’s vehicles.
This is not the first collaboration between Lincoln and Shinola. Last summer, the two American companies jointly built a one-off Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept SUV that debuted at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The vehicle featured several design elements inspired by Shinola’s products.
This year, to celebrate Lincoln’s 100th anniversary, the two brands continued their partnership with two limited-edition timepieces that take design cues from Lincoln’s luxury cars.
“As we celebrate 100 years with another iconic brand who is equally committed to craftsmanship, design and artistry, we are proud to showcase our combined approach to luxury with these Shinola watches – a memento to mark Lincoln’s anniversary,” said Michael Sprague, Director or Lincoln North America.
As part of the renewed collaboration, Shinola will produce a total of 1,000 watches, 500 units of the Runwell Automatic and 500 of the Runwell Sport Chronograph. Both watch models will sport the Lincoln logo engraved on the case back and will be delivered in an elegant Lincoln 100 Years wooden watch box.
The first model, the Shinola Runwell Automatic, is a 39.5 mm unisex timepiece with a polished stainless steel case and a two-piece leather strap that features the carmaker’s logo stamped on the underside. The watch also comes with a black vellum-textured dial, a custom Lincoln-branded seconds sub-eye, and rose gold numbers.
Meanwhile, the Runwell Sport Chronograph is a 48 mm men’s watch also featuring stainless steel case and leather strap, but this one has rose gold details on the uni-directional rotating bezel, as well as black and rose gold accents on the dials and hands, which is a reference to similar trim seen on the Aviator Shinola concept.
Both watch models feature double domed sapphire crystals and similarly styled screw-down crowns. Moreover, both are water-resistant, but the Lincoln x Shinola Runwell Sport Chronograph comes with an official depth rating of 100 meters, while the Runwell Automatic offers just 50 meters of water resistance.
The Lincoln anniversary timepieces are available for pre-order starting August 5. The Shinola Runwell Sport Chronograph is available for $1,100 and the Runwell Automatic can be bought for $1,300 through Lincoln’s merchandise page.
